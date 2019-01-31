Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (4th Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of self-injection devices, over the next twelve years. It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, the price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2018-2030.



The report also features sales forecasts for the overall large volume wearable injectors market with a detailed market segmentation on the therapeutic area, geographical distribution of the market (North America / Europe / Asia Pacific / RoW), type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector) and usability (reusable / disposable). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. An Overview of Drug Delivery Devices

3.3. Conventional Parenteral Delivery

3.3.1 Needlestick Injuries

3.3.1.1. Incidence and Cost Burden

3.3.1.2. Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

3.3.1.3. Government Legislations for the Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

3.4. Emergence of Self-Administration Devices

3.4.1. Driving Factors

3.4.1.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

3.4.1.2. Healthcare Cost Savings

3.4.1.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations

3.4.1.4. Growing Injectable Drugs Market

3.4.1.5. Rising Focus on Patient Centricity

3.4.1.6. Need for Improving Medication Adherence

3.5. Available Self-Injection Devices

3.5.1. Prefilled Syringes

3.5.2. Pen-Injectors

3.5.3. Autoinjectors

3.5.4. Needle-Free Injectors

3.5.5. Large Volume Wearable Injectors

3.6. Regulatory Considerations

3.6.1. Medical Devices

3.6.2. Drug Device Combinations

3.7. Future Perspectives



4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Current Market Landscape

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Non-Insulin Drugs: Market Landscape

4.2.2. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations: Market Landscape

4.2.3. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Non-Insulin Drugs: Analysis of Developers (Devices and Drug Device Combinations)

4.2.4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Insulin: Market Landscape

4.2.5. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Insulin: Analysis of Developers



5. Product Competitiveness Analysis

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis

5.3.1. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Non-Insulin Drugs

5.3.2. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations

5.3.3. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Insulin



6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Key Players

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Large Volume Wearable Injectors for Non-Insulin Drugs: Key Players

6.2.1. Becton Dickinson

6.2.2. Bespak

6.2.3. Insulet

6.2.4. Medtronic

6.2.5. Roche

6.2.6. Sonceboz

6.2.7. Enable Injections

6.2.8. Sensile Medical

6.2.9. SteadyMed Therapeutics

6.2.10. West Pharmaceutical Services

6.2.11. Weibel CDS

6.3.1. CellNovo

6.3.2. CeQur

6.3.3. Debiotech

6.3.4. Eli Lilly

6.3.5. PharmaSens

6.3.6. SOOIL

6.3.7. Tandem Diabetes Care



7. Drug-Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Apomorphine / ND0701

7.3. Bupivacaine / SMT-301

7.4. Ceftriaxone / sc2Wear Infusor

7.5. Furosemide / sc2Wear Infusor

7.6. Herceptin / Single Use Injector

7.7. Ketorolac / SMT-201

7.8. Levadopa and Carbidopa / ND0612 and ND0901

7.9. Neulasta / Omnipod

7.10. Repatha / Pushtronex System

7.11. Treprostinil / Trevyent



8. Patent Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Patent Offices Involved

8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Classification

8.3.4. Emerging Areas

8.3.5. Leading Players Based on Number of Patents

8.4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

8.4.2. Analysis by Geography

8.5. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Patent Valuation Analysis



9. Emerging Trends On Social Media

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Trends on Twitter

9.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

9.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases Related to Large Volume Wearable Injectors

9.2.3. Most Influential Authors

9.2.4. Popular Players on Twitter

9.2.4.1. Roche (Accu-Chek Solo Micropump System)

9.2.4.2. Cellnovo (Cellnovo Insulin Pump)

9.2.4.3. Insulet (Omnipod)

9.2.4.4. Medtronic (Minimed Wearable Injectors)

9.2.4.5. Comparison of Popular Players Based on Number of Tweets

9.3. Concluding Remarks



10. Clinical Trial Analysis

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Clinical Trial Analysis



11. Case Study: Role of CMOS in Device Development Supply Chain

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Device Development Supply Chain

11.3. Significance of CMOs in the Drug Delivery Device Development Process

11.4. List of Contract Manufacturing Organizations

11.4.1. Contract Manufacturers: Geographical Distribution and Services Offered



12. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Marketed Drugs

12.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for Delivery via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

12.2.2. Likely Candidates for Delivery via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

12.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for Delivery via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

12.2.4. Unlikely Candidates for Delivery via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

12.3. Clinical Drug Candidates

12.3.1. Biologics

12.3.2. Small Molecules



13. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions



14. Future Growth Opportunities

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. SWOT Analysis

14.2.1. Strengths

14.2.2. Weaknesses

14.2.3. Opportunities

14.2.4. Threats

14.3. Future Growth Opportunities



15. Executive Insights: Interview Transcripts & Company Snapshot

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Elcam Medical

15.3. Enable Injections

15.4. Medipacs

15.5. Ratio Drug Delivery

15.6. scPharmaceuticals

15.7. Sorrel Medical

15.8. Subcuject

15.9. West Pharmaceutical Services



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r85nrq/large_volume?w=12

