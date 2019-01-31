Absolute Logic to triple its office size with new location in Wilton; cites strong growth as driver for relocation

New location for Absolute Logic

New office space will house both Absolute Logic and sister company CyberGuard 360

WILTON, CT, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Logic (www.absolutelogic.com), a firm providing technical support and technology consulting to Connecticut and New York businesses since 1991, is tripling its office space with the relocation to new headquarters effective February 1.

Al Alper, Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Logic and sister company CyberGuard 360, confirmed today that his firm will relocate its corporate headquarters to 88 Danbury Road, Suite 1D, in Wilton. The new office space is more than three times the size of their current location at 44 Old Ridgefield Road.

Alper said that significant growth in both companies drove the need for expansion. “We have, simply stated, outgrown our current space,” he said, noting that both companies experienced more than 25% growth over the last year. On the Absolute Logic side, the firm has picked up a number of clients throughout Connecticut and New York, while CyberGuard 360 continues to develop and market cyber security software solutions to assist with compliance and protection issues. He said that the growth will result in bringing on new team members in 2019; and with the new space and its expanded conference room capabilities, he anticipates scheduling additional seminars and workshops for clients.

“We are pleased to have found a location here in Wilton that will meet our needs,” said Alper, who is also a resident of the Town of Wilton. “We have outgrown our current location; and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the Wilton community.”

The company plans an Open House for later in the year.

About Absolute Logic

Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style security and IT services, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. Absolute Logic has recently launched CyberGuard 360, a strong cybersecurity protection suite of technology services. The company was also designated as a Champion of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2017 and has expansive experience with and knowledge of cyber regulations such as New York State’s Department of Financial Services’ new cybersecurity regulations (23 NYCRR 500).

The firm’s original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company’s clientele, but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored several articles and books; his recent one being “Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals.” To obtain a copy, or to request Al Alper as a speaker for a business organization, please call (203) 936-6680. Absolute Logic maintains corporate offices at 44 Old Ridgefield Road, Suite 216, Wilton, CT, and operates a satellite location at 300 International Drive, Suite 100, in Williamsville, NY. As of February 1, the headquarters will relocate to 88 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT. Please visit the firm’s website at www.absolutelogic.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.