Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results

NOTABLE ITEMS INCLUDE:

/EIN News/ -- FOURTH QUARTER 2018

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED 10.5% TO $0.21, COMPARED TO $0.19 FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER, AND A LOSS OF $0.04 PER SHARE, FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

ORIGINATED LOANS INCREASED $81.1 MILLION, OR 12.5% ANNUALIZED

DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED $69.8 MILLION, OR 9.5% ANNUALIZED

NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED THREE BASIS POINTS TO 2.72%, COMPARED TO 2.75% FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER, AND 24 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.96% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

ASSET QUALITY REMAINS STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.28% AND NON-PERFORMING ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS AT 0.21%

CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK DECLARED PAYABLE FEBRUARY 27, 2019, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF FEBRUARY 13, 2019

FULL YEAR 2018

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.85, COMPARED TO $0.53 IN 2017

ORIGINATED LOANS INCREASED $253.6 MILLION, OR 10.5%

DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED $324.8 MILLION, OR 12.1%

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.21 and $0.85 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, compared with a loss per common share of $0.04 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and diluted earnings per common share of $0.53 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, benefited from the effects of federal tax reform (the "Tax Reform Act") enacted in December 2017, which reduced the federal corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018. Earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, also benefited from excess tax benefits of $514,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, include a tax charge of $10.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, related to the Tax Reform Act, which as a result of the lowering of the federal corporate tax rate, resulted in the Company reducing its net deferred tax assets by $10.5 million, with a corresponding charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017, benefited from excess tax benefits of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards, and $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.

Commenting on the fourth quarter and annual results, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Earnings per share for the quarter increased by 10.5% as compared to the prior quarter, and 60.4% for the year. Our positive financial results for the fourth quarter reflect our continued focus on building franchise value through loan and deposit generation. Originated loans grew in the fourth quarter by $81 million, or 12.5%, on an annualized basis, supported by core deposit growth of $94 million, or 13.5%, on an annualized basis, despite strong competition in our marketplace.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I’m pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on February 27, 2019, to stockholders of record on February 13, 2019.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Net income was $40.1 million and $24.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the prior year are as follows: a $2.3 million increase in net interest income, a $1.2 million increase in the provision for loan losses, a $3.5 million decrease in non-interest income, a $335,000 decrease in non-interest expense, and a $17.3 million decrease in income tax expense. The 2018 increase in net income benefited from federal tax reform. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 includes a tax charge of $10.5 million, related to the Tax Reform Act which resulted in the Company reducing its net deferred tax assets by $10.5 million, with a corresponding charge to income tax expense.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018, increased $2.3 million, or 2.2%, to $111.2 million, from $108.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to a $313.0 million, or 8.6%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by an 18 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.81% from 2.99% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was attributable to increases in average loans outstanding of $124.6 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $106.7 million, and average other securities of $84.2 million, partially offset by decreases in average Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock of $1.4 million and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $1.0 million. The increase in average loans was primarily due to originated loan growth. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $2.0 million, compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 3.72% for the year ended December 31, 2018, from 3.64% for the year ended December 31, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 31 basis points to 1.16% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 0.85% for the year ended December 31, 2017, due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds in conjunction with increased market interest rates.

The provision for loan losses increased $1.2 million to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, from $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to originated loan growth and an increase in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.3 million as compared to net recoveries of $154,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to a $1.2 million charge-off on an impaired commercial real estate loan.

Management is monitoring the effects of the recent U.S. government partial shutdown to the Company's business, and working with customers affected by it. A segment of the Company’s multifamily loan portfolio has tenants that are subject to government rent subsidies. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had 46 multifamily loans, with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $118 million, subject to some level of government rent subsidies. To date, these loans have performed in accordance with their contractual terms.

Non-interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 30.2%, to $8.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, from $11.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to a decrease in income on bank owned life insurance, attributable to $1.5 million of insurance proceeds in excess of the related cash surrender value of the policies, received in the first quarter of 2017, and a $2.0 million increase in losses on securities, net. Securities losses, net, during the year ended December 31, 2018, included losses of $879,000 related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $1.1 million in the prior year. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the Plan). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan.

Non-interest expense decreased $335,000, or 0.5%, to $67.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, from $67.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million reduction in compensation and employee benefits, $2.0 million of which is related to the mark-to-market adjustment on trading securities in the Company’s deferred compensation plan which is described above, and had no effect on net income, as well as a decrease in stock compensation expense. Partially offsetting the decrease in compensation and benefits was an increase of $826,000 in occupancy costs, primarily due to higher rent and real estate taxes related to two new branch offices and the expansion of our corporate office space, as well as higher repairs and maintenance costs; a $426,000 increase in data processing fees, primarily attributable to increased core system costs associated with higher levels of customer account activity, as well as implementation costs related to telecommunication upgrades; a $708,000 increase in professional fees; and an $865,000 increase in advertising expense, associated with rate driven deposit promotions.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $27.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018, was 19.4%, compared to 52.1% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018, reflects the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018, and excess tax benefits of $2.7 million related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2017 reflects: (i) a tax charge of $10.5 million related to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act in the fourth quarter of 2017, as discussed above; (ii) excess tax benefits of $2.3 million related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards; and (iii) $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and will require companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. The new legislation did not result in a material change to our net deferred tax asset or state tax expense. Management continues to evaluate the effect of this new legislation, including the issuance of regulations by the New Jersey Division of Taxation, on our net deferred tax asset and future tax expense.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, and 2017

The Company recorded net income of $9.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $567,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $1.8 million decrease in non-interest income, a $611,000 decrease in non-interest expense, and a $13.4 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, increased by $49,000, or 0.2%, primarily due to an increase in our average interest-earning assets of $348.4 million, or 9.3%, partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.72%. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $72.0 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $145.2 million, and average other securities of $153.0 million, partially offset by decreases in average FHLBNY stock of $2.1 million and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $19.8 million. The increase in average loans was primarily due to originated loan growth. The quarter ended December 31, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $503,000 as compared to $558,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased 11 basis points to 3.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 44 basis points to 1.35% for the current quarter as compared to 0.91% for the comparable prior year quarter, due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds in conjunction with increased market interest rates.

The provision for loan losses increased by $567,000 to $607,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from $40,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to originated loan growth and an increase in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $797,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net recoveries of $21,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to an $813,000 charge-off on an impaired commercial real estate loan, $500,000 of which was provided for as a specific reserve in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income decreased by $1.8 million or 73.8%, to $640,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in losses on securities, net. Securities losses, net, during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, included losses of $1.6 million related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to losses of $109,000 in the comparative prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased by $611,000, or 3.7%, to $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $16.4 million for the comparable prior year quarter, primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, largely related to the mark-to-market adjustment on trading securities in the Company’s deferred compensation plan which as previously discussed has no effect on net income. Partially offsetting the decrease in compensation and employee benefits were increases in occupancy costs of $225,000, related to the opening of two new branch offices and the expansion of our corporate office space, data processing costs of $335,000, primarily attributable to increased core system costs associated with higher customer account activity, as well as implementation costs related to telecommunication upgrades, and advertising expense of $278,000.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was 18.9%, as compared to 112.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2018 was due to the reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018, and a charge of $10.5 million recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, related to the Tax Reform Act, as noted previously.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018

The Company recorded net income of $9.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to net income of $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $697,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $2.0 million decrease in non-interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $767,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, increased by $80,000, or 0.3%, primarily due to an increase in our average interest-earning assets of $65.5 million, or 1.6%, partially offset by a three basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.72%. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to increases in average mortgage-backed securities of $22.4 million and average other securities of $71.9 million, partially offset by decreases in average loans outstanding of $4.3 million, average FHLBNY stock of $2.4 million, and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $22.1 million. The quarter ended December 31, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $503,000 as compared to $367,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased six basis points to 3.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 12 basis points to 1.35% for the current quarter as compared to 1.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, attributable to higher rates on deposits and borrowed funds in conjunction with increased market interest rates.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $697,000 to $607,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to lower specific reserves in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by higher loan growth. Net charge-offs were $797,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 ($500,000 of which was provided as a specific reserve in the prior quarter), compared to net charge-offs of $499,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.0 million or 75.7%, to $641,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $2.0 million in losses on securities, net. Securities losses, net, during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, included losses of $1.6 million related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $412,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.3 million, or 7.7%, to $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $17.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits of $2.3 million, largely related to the mark-to-market adjustment on trading securities in the Company’s deferred compensation plan; partially offset by increases in data processing costs of $331,000, primarily attributable to implementation costs related to telecommunication upgrades, and advertising expense of $350,000.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was 18.9%, as compared to 25.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the decrease due in part to higher excess tax benefits related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits were $514,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $101,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $417.0 million, or 10.4%, to $4.41 billion at December 31, 2018, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in our available-for-sale debt securities portfolio of $294.2 million, or 57.3%, loans held-for-investment, net, of $104.4 million, or 3.3%, and cash and cash equivalents of $19.9 million or 34.4%.

As of December 31, 2018, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance issued in 2006) to total risk-based capital was approximately 415.3%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the Bank) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board approved underwriting policies and related procedures which include, monitoring bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage our commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require us to implement additional policies and procedures or could require us to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect our loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.

Loans held-for-investment, net, increased $104.4 million to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily due to an increase in originated loans held-for-investment, net, partially offset by declines in acquired and purchased credit-impaired loans. Originated loans held-for-investment, net, totaled $2.68 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multifamily real estate loans of $194.8 million, or 11.2%, to $1.93 billion at December 31, 2018, from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2017, and to a lesser extent, a $54.1 million, or 12.1%, increase in commercial real estate loans to $499.3 million at December 31, 2018, from $445.2 million at December 31, 2017.

The following tables detail our multifamily real estate originations for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2018 Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed

Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization

Term $ 383,062 4.01 % 62 % 79 V 15-30 Years 16,230 4.23 % 36 % 181 F 15 Years $ 399,292 4.02 % 61 %





Year Ended December 31, 2017 Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed

Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization

Term $ 352,031 3.64 % 61 % 80 V 15-30 Years 750 5.07 % 48 % 1 V 25 Years 16,640 3.95 % 44 % 180 F 15 Years $ 369,421 3.65 % 60 %

Acquired loans decreased by $146.7 million to $546.2 million at December 31, 2018, from $692.8 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to paydowns of lower yield one-to-four family residential and multifamily loans with weighted average interest rates (net of the servicing fee retained by the originating bank) ranging from 2.63% to 2.86%, partially offset by purchases of one-to-four family residential mortgage loan pools totaling $37.5 million.

Purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans totaled $20.1 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $22.7 million at December 31, 2017. The majority of the PCI loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $1.0 million and $4.2 million attributable to PCI loans for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to $1.4 million and $5.5 million for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

The Company’s debt securities available-for-sale portfolio increased by $294.2 million, or 57.3%, to $808.0 million at December 31, 2018, from $513.8 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed and corporate securities, partially offset by paydowns and sales. At December 31, 2018, $565.0 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $242.7 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at December 31, 2018, and municipal bonds of $273,000.

Total liabilities increased $389.5 million, or 11.6%, to $3.74 billion at December 31, 2018, from $3.35 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in deposits of $449.5 million and advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in other borrowings of $62.7 million.



Deposits increased $449.5 million, or 15.8%, to $3.29 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $2.84 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $358.0 million in certificate of deposit accounts and $169.5 million in savings accounts, partially offset by decreases of $19.0 million in transaction accounts and $58.9 million in money market accounts.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking $ 395,375 $ 395,500 $ 407,267 Negotiable orders of withdrawal 458,012 425,722 465,140 Total transaction 853,387 821,222 872,407 Savings: Savings 594,290 513,220 424,789 Money market 741,939 751,894 800,854 Total savings 1,336,229 1,265,114 1,225,643 Certificates of deposit: Brokered deposits 275,398 199,945 150,639 $250,000 and under 696,957 705,925 477,326 Over $250,000 124,541 149,062 110,964 Total certificates of deposit 1,096,896 1,054,932 738,929 Total deposits $ 3,286,512 $ 3,141,268 $ 2,836,979

Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Business customers $ 468,166 $ 483,674 $ 447,718 Municipal customers $ 337,053 $ 303,672 $ 345,581

Borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased by $62.7 million, or 13.3%, to $408.9 million at December 31, 2018, from $471.5 million at December 31, 2017. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies.

The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding capitalized leases and overnight borrowings) and the weighted average rate by year at December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount Weighted Average Rate 2019 $ 123,502 1.48 % 2020 90,000 1.65 % 2021 70,000 1.80 % 2022 20,000 1.97 % 2023 87,500 2.89 % Thereafter 12,500 3.00 % $ 403,502 1.95 %

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $27.6 million to $666.4 million at December 31, 2018, from $638.9 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to net income of $40.1 million for year ended December 31, 2018, and a $9.9 million increase related to ESOP and equity award activity. These increases were partially offset by dividend payments of $18.7 million and a $3.7 million increase in unrealized losses on our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio as a result of the increased interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

The following table details total originated and acquired (but excluding PCI) non-accruing loans, non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Commercial $ 7,291 $ 8,128 $ 4,087 One-to-four family residential 1,129 1,140 774 Multifamily 566 567 417 Home equity and lines of credit 151 152 156 Commercial and industrial 25 — 74 Total non-accrual loans: 9,162 9,987 5,508 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: One-to-four family residential 33 33 27 Other loans — — 1 Total loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing 33 33 28 Total non-performing loans 9,195 10,020 5,536 Other real estate owned — — 850 Total non-performing assets $ 9,195 $ 10,020 $ 6,386 Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment, net 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.18 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.16 % Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing $ 16,390 $ 16,575 $ 18,003 Accruing loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 8,562 $ 11,926 $ 12,044

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $8.6 million and $12.0 million at December 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Real estate loans: Commercial $ 2,377 $ 3,810 $ 4,347 One-to-four family residential 4,120 5,623 4,162 Multifamily 2,018 2,117 3,298 Construction and land — — 6 Home equity and lines of credit — 80 — Commercial and industrial loans 45 296 202 Other loans 2 — 29 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 8,562 $ 11,926 $ 12,044

PCI Loans (Held-for-Investment)

At December 31, 2018, based on contractual principal, 10.0% of PCI loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 23.3% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.8% and 17.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 40 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "adjust" "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition among depository and other financial institutions, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any, and adverse changes in the securities markets. In addition, the recent federal government shutdown presents risk and uncertainty to the Company. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables to follow)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year

Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios(1): Return on assets (ratio of net income (loss) to average total assets) (7) (8) 0.91 % (0.17 )% 0.84 % 0.95 % 0.63 % Return on equity (ratio of net income (loss) to average equity) (7) (8) 6.00 (1.05 ) 5.51 6.17 3.88 Average equity to average total assets 15.18 16.22 15.32 15.47 16.31 Interest rate spread 2.43 2.76 2.49 2.56 2.79 Net interest margin 2.72 2.96 2.75 2.81 2.99 Efficiency ratio(2) (8) 55.08 53.91 55.95 56.16 55.90 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.44 1.63 1.59 1.60 1.72 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 1.53 1.74 1.69 1.69 1.85 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.72 128.99 127.37 127.84 128.71 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 0.16 0.23 0.21 0.16 Non-performing loans(3) to total loans(4) 0.28 0.18 0.31 0.28 0.18 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans held-for-investment(5) 299.06 472.63 276.31 299.06 472.63 Allowance for loan losses to originated loans held-for-investment, net(6) 0.99 1.04 1.03 0.99 1.04 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, net(7) 0.85 0.83 0.86 0.85 0.83

(1) Annualized when appropriate.

(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCI loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCI loans, acquired loans and non-performing loans held-for-sale (where applicable).

(5) Excludes PCI loans, acquired loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale (where applicable) and related reserve balances.

(6) Includes PCI and acquired loans held-for-investment.

(7) The three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, include excess tax benefits of $514,000 and $101,000, respectively. The years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, include excess tax benefits of $2.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The three months and year ended December 31, 2017, includes a tax charge of $10.5 million related to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act in the fourth quarter of 2017, which resulted in the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets at the lower federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.

(8) The year ended December 31, 2017, includes $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 15,147 $ 13,332 $ 17,446 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 62,615 45,403 40,393 Total cash and cash equivalents 77,762 58,735 57,839 Trading securities 8,968 10,670 9,597 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 808,031 740,518 513,782 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,505 9,560 9,931 Equity securities 1,280 1,183 1,339 Originated loans held-for-investment, net 2,678,877 2,597,816 2,425,275 Loans acquired 546,150 588,517 692,803 Purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans held-for-investment 20,143 20,535 22,741 Loans held-for-investment, net 3,245,170 3,206,868 3,140,819 Allowance for loan losses (27,497 ) (27,687 ) (26,160 ) Net loans held-for-investment 3,217,673 3,179,181 3,114,659 Accrued interest receivable 12,959 11,984 10,713 Bank owned life insurance 154,135 153,218 150,604 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 22,517 23,960 25,046 Premises and equipment, net 25,605 25,229 25,746 Goodwill 38,411 38,411 38,411 Other real estate owned — — 850 Other assets 31,586 33,766 32,900 Total assets $ 4,408,432 $ 4,286,415 $ 3,991,417 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Deposits $ 3,286,512 $ 3,141,268 $ 2,836,979 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 408,891 441,191 469,549 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 18,007 16,999 14,798 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,583 32,537 29,214 Total liabilities 3,741,993 3,631,995 3,352,540 Total stockholders’ equity 666,439 654,420 638,877 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,408,432 $ 4,286,415 $ 3,991,417 Total shares outstanding 49,635,673 49,534,744 48,803,885 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.63 $ 12.41 $ 12.28

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $1.0 million, $1.1 million, and $1.4 million at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans $ 32,905 $ 31,255 $ 32,443 $ 127,591 $ 120,340 Mortgage-backed securities 3,718 2,383 3,475 12,987 9,174 Other securities 1,685 405 1,104 4,112 1,310 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 443 400 428 1,683 1,461 Deposits in other financial institutions 197 172 277 919 584 Total interest income 38,948 34,615 37,727 147,292 132,869 Interest expense: Deposits 8,887 4,699 7,593 27,741 16,386 Borrowings 2,057 1,961 2,210 8,309 7,590 Total interest expense 10,944 6,660 9,803 36,050 23,976 Net interest income 28,004 27,955 27,924 111,242 108,893 Provision for loan losses 607 40 1,304 2,615 1,411 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 27,397 27,915 26,620 108,627 107,482 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,275 1,139 1,241 4,877 4,702 Income on bank owned life insurance 918 948 919 3,705 5,386 (Losses) gains on securities, net (1,593 ) 282 419 (701 ) 1,283 Other 40 74 58 246 271 Total non-interest income 640 2,443 2,637 8,127 11,642 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,121 8,898 9,443 34,802 38,237 Occupancy 3,035 2,810 3,015 12,096 11,270 Furniture and equipment 257 270 239 1,004 1,141 Data processing 1,484 1,149 1,153 5,011 4,585 Professional fees 924 740 886 3,482 2,774 Advertising 911 633 561 2,726 1,861 FDIC insurance 253 269 241 1,065 1,064 Other 1,792 1,619 1,562 6,857 6,446 Total non-interest expense 15,777 16,388 17,100 67,043 67,378 Income before income tax expense 12,260 13,970 12,157 49,711 51,746 Income tax expense(1) 2,314 15,686 3,081 9,632 26,978 Net income (loss) $ 9,946 $ (1,716 ) $ 9,076 $ 40,079 $ 24,768 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.87 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.85 $ 0.53 Basic average shares outstanding 46,698,667 45,528,498 46,604,051 46,319,760 45,325,445 Diluted average shares outstanding 47,013,958 45,528,498 47,294,645 47,107,433 46,875,730

(1) Income tax expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, includes a charge of $10.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Reform Act, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 3,198,288 $ 32,905 4.08 % $ 3,202,616 $ 32,443 4.02 % $ 3,126,273 $ 31,255 3.97 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 588,201 3,718 2.51 565,783 3,475 2.44 443,012 2,383 2.13 Other securities (3) 232,777 1,685 2.87 160,877 1,104 2.72 79,728 405 2.02 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 23,128 443 7.60 25,499 428 6.66 25,256 400 6.28 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 47,190 197 1.66 69,327 277 1.59 66,958 172 1.02 Total interest-earning assets 4,089,584 38,948 3.78 4,024,102 37,727 3.72 3,741,227 34,615 3.67 Non-interest-earning assets 243,019 244,191 254,238 Total assets $ 4,332,603 $ 4,268,293 $ 3,995,465 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 1,767,276 $ 3,907 0.88 % $ 1,620,562 $ 2,691 0.66 % $ 1,701,835 $ 2,091 0.49 % Certificates of deposit 1,037,437 4,980 1.90 1,064,005 4,902 1.83 716,958 2,608 1.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,804,713 8,887 1.26 2,684,567 7,593 1.12 2,418,793 4,699 0.77 Borrowed funds 422,422 2,057 1.93 474,773 2,210 1.85 481,665 1,961 1.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,227,135 10,944 1.35 3,159,340 9,803 1.23 2,900,458 6,660 0.91 Non-interest bearing deposits 397,022 404,570 399,888 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,820 50,527 46,903 Total liabilities 3,674,977 3,614,437 3,347,249 Stockholders' equity 657,626 653,856 648,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,332,603 $ 4,268,293 $ 3,995,465 Net interest income $ 28,004 $ 27,924 $ 27,955 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.43 % 2.49 % 2.76 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 862,449 $ 864,762 $ 840,769 Net interest margin (6) 2.72 % 2.75 % 2.96 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.72 % 127.37 % 128.99 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Debt securities available-for-sale are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 3,176,965 $ 127,591 4.02 % $ 3,052,410 $ 120,340 3.94 % Mortgage-backed securities (2) 540,859 12,987 2.40 434,166 9,174 2.11 Other securities (2) 153,346 4,112 2.68 69,163 1,310 1.89 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 24,731 1,683 6.81 26,155 1,461 5.59 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 63,898 919 1.44 64,868 584 0.90 Total interest-earning assets 3,959,799 147,292 3.72 3,646,762 132,869 3.64 Non-interest-earning assets 242,128 270,161 Total assets $ 4,201,927 $ 3,916,923 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 1,681,567 $ 11,053 0.66 % $ 1,713,863 $ 8,233 0.48 % Certificates of deposit 956,821 16,688 1.74 625,067 8,153 1.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,638,388 27,741 1.05 2,338,930 16,386 0.70 Borrowed funds 459,180 8,309 1.81 494,361 7,590 1.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,097,568 36,050 1.16 2,833,291 23,976 0.85 Non-interest bearing deposits 405,319 385,891 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,157 59,034 Total liabilities 3,552,044 3,278,216 Stockholders' equity 649,883 638,707 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,201,927 $ 3,916,923 Net interest income $ 111,242 $ 108,893 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.56 % 2.79 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 862,231 $ 813,471 Net interest margin (5) 2.81 % 2.99 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 127.84 % 128.71 %

(1) Includes non-accruing loans.

(2) Debt securities available-for-sale are reported at amortized cost.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Company Contact:

William R. Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.