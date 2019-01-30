iDisclose Rebrands as LawCloud

iDisclose, a legal technology company, is rebranding as LawCloud, and has launched a new website, LawCloud.co.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDisclose, a legal technology company, is rebranding as LawCloud, and has launched a new website, LawCloud.co. LawCloud’s regulatory, disclosure and complex financing business will continue to be operated under the iDisclose brand name.

“The LawCloud name is more encompassing in describing all of the documents and services we now offer our clients,” said LawCloud CEO Michael Knox. “While our more complex services operated under the iDisclose name continue to drive our business, we now offer a wider range of legal documents and services making the LawCloud name more appropriate for the overall business,” said Knox.

Along with regulatory and disclosure documents, LawCloud offers other business documents to help companies run their day to day operations. The LawCloud smart library has dozens of business and human resources documents that can help lower the legal costs for startups and small businesses. This library of documents provides NDAs, employment agreements and more. This service allows early-stage companies to populate high-quality documents in an easy-to-use question and answer format mitigating much of the cost of traditional legal review by an attorney.

“The Law Cloud brand increases our addressable market by allowing us to reach entrepreneurs in their beginning stages. Our A.I. driven auto-population of documents allows clients to fill out the legal documents with ease. They never have to answer the same questions twice” said Doug Ellenoff, Co-founder of LawCloud.

LawCloud formation services allow an entrepreneur to form a company in any jurisdiction at very competitive rates and users have access to many documents necessary to run a business available for a very small monthly fee. LawCloud’s post-formation package helps companies prepare to raise capital. LawCloud provides the ability to serve smaller firms from formation to capital raising and beyond.

iDisclose by LawCloud supports funding platforms by providing a system to assist entrepreneurs in filling out complex legal disclosure documents and dramatically reducing the cost of legal review of the required disclosure filings. The company believes there is a huge opportunity for technology to reduce the costs of legal services, particularly as it relates to small businesses and startups, and is continuing to expand its product offering including to include a Reg A+ package in the first quarter of 2019.

About LawCloud

LawCloud, previously known as iDisclose, was founded in 2015 and is an industry-leading platform in the crowdfunding and legal disclosure space with major contracts with platforms such as Republic, seriesOne, MicroVentures, and Slice Capital. In addition, LawCloud offers legal document solutions for all small businesses, including regulatory documents, deal documents, HR documents, and other business documents. For more information about LawCloud, visit their website at LawCloud.co.

For media inquiries, contact Michael Knox, +1 (212) 381-0788.



