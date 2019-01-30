Claudette Roche Explains How Technology is Changing Accents Around the World

Technology has allowed individuals to connect more frequently and efficiently than any other time in history.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology has allowed individuals to connect more frequently and efficiently than any other time in history. Yet with the mainstream introduction of voice-activated technology, some accents go unrecognized or misunderstood. Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Siri immediately recognize demands when delivered by an individual with an American accent. However, individuals with non-American accents struggle to use this newer technology.

Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach explains, “It’s possible that individuals may change how they pronounce certain words or how they sound to get that technology to work for them.” And in some ways, they already are. A recent study showed that 79% of individuals with regional accents reported changing their accent “a little bit” or “a lot” in order to be understood by voice-activated technology.

“If voice-activated technology continues this way, we can definitely see some major changes happening to regional accents,” the Accent Coach says. And it’s not exactly surprising. Most of this technology is coming from the United States. Thus, it makes sense that the voice-activated software is fitted to the American accent. The individuals involved in this technology’s construction likely have similar accents and dialects - which don’t include outlying regional accents.

“People want to be understood. They want to be able to use this cutting-edge technology. And most people don’t want to be left behind,” Roche explains. Roche predicts that more and more individuals may turn to speech coaches for help. “It could potentially and substantially increase the need for accent or speech coaching,” she says.

Regional accents around the world may see a change in the coming decades. Voice-activated systems are becoming more and more common, with uses at home and in the workplace. The other possibility involves a more inclusive approach to voice-activated technology when it comes to different accents. As the Accent Coach states, “Only time will tell.”



