Rudy L. Kusuma Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network to Announce An Exclusive New Home Tour on January 28, 2019

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a leader in offering the best quality and dependable home selling and buying services, announces an exclusive New Home Tour on Monday, January 28, 2019. Toll Brother hosts the said event in Irvine, Orange Country, California. Also, it serves as a new opportunity to both home buyers and sellers and real estate agents to discover the latest homes for sale.

From time to time, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network sees to it that the real estate agents and home buyers and sellers can have the best access to newly developed properties in different areas. The said exclusive New Homes Tour would conduct the pre-launch events where interested individuals or groups will have the chance to get in the Builders Exclusive Guest List. This means that the participants will be the first to know about the San Gabriel Valley and SoCal’s new developments.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network through the New Homes Tour opens an opportunity to allow everyone to receives special VIP pricing where they can save thousands of dollars. Participants can experience the first selection of the new home selection before the public eye. They have the opportunity to be the first to see the unique floor plans, stunning, cutting-edge finishes as well as the latest trends in innovative architectural design.

“In every event that we are present, we make sure that we are giving many opportunities to everyone that is part of the real estate industry. Through the New Homes Tour, we will open the door for great opportunities, from acquiring latest home designs to significant savings,” announces Rudy L. Kusuma, the founder and CEO of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network.

Along with the New Homes Tour, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network also invites the home buyers and sellers and real estate agents to join to Team NuVision VIP Club. Member can have the ability to beat out other buyers to new homes for sale while saving thousands.

When it comes to the latest trends in the real estate industry, the real estate agents should exert an effort to stay updated. This can help them determine the home buyers and sellers new preference. Team NuVision – Rudy L. Kusuma Selling Team sees to it that they have the best and latest property selections for the market.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network is a trusted name when it comes to latest home and property selections. They have the expertise and experience in offering the best industry solutions. They use the new technology in providing home sellers and buyers as well as the real estate agents with the best opportunities.

###

To join the team of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team – Titanium Real Estate Network, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.