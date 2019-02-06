Miami Immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully obtains bond for client arrested after domestic dispute
Client was arrested after alleged domestic dispute and detained for almost 2 months, Ms. Cuprys successfully obtained release with posting of bond.
Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)
Ms. Cuprys stated that “I am very happy we were able to assist J.A.C., he had spent almost 2 months in jail while the facts of the incident are not clear and thus in dispute. Now that he is released, he will have opportunity to sort things out.”
The underlying case is “In the Matter of: C., J.A.” (Executive Office for Immigration Review, Immigration Court, Miami, Florida).
Magdalena Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.
