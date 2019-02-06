Miami Immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully obtains bond for client arrested after domestic dispute

Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Lawyer Miami and Clewiston Website Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys Magdalena Cuprys, immigration lawyer in Miami and Clewiston Florida Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Attorney in Miami and Clewiston

Client was arrested after alleged domestic dispute and detained for almost 2 months, Ms. Cuprys successfully obtained release with posting of bond.

Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)

I am very happy we were able to assist, he had spent almost 2 months in jail while the facts of the incident are not clear ... Now that he is released, he will have an opportunity to sort things out” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer, Miami, Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates (Clewiston & Miami, Florida) announced that immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys successfully got a client released from detention after he had spent weeks in detention. Mr. J.A.C. is a citizen of Mexico, classified by police as a legal visitor. An altercation took place in their apartment between him and his wife, but the exact facts are unclear. Both J.A.C. and his wife suffered injuries. J.A.C. was arrested by police. It was only after immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys requested his release from custody that J.A.C. was released by posting a bond to assure he will appear for any court subsequent hearings. Ms. Cuprys stated that “I am very happy we were able to assist J.A.C., he had spent almost 2 months in jail while the facts of the incident are not clear and thus in dispute. Now that he is released, he will have opportunity to sort things out.”The underlying case is “In the Matter of: C., J.A.” (Executive Office for Immigration Review, Immigration Court, Miami, Florida).Magdalena Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

Fox News Channel: Immigration arrests up, deportations down under Trump. President Trump's focus on illegal immigration was a hallmark of his campaign



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.