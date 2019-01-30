CBTX, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced net income of $14.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For 2018, net income and earnings per share were positively impacted by the 14% reduction of the corporate U.S. statutory federal tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”), which became effective January 1, 2018.

The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $47.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $27.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights

Return on average shareholders’ equity was 10.2% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 7.2% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $33.2 million, an increase of 5.4% from the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the impact of increased average loans and higher average yields on loans, partially offset by the impact of increased interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on those deposits.

The efficiency ratio improved to 59.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 64.2% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

“We are pleased with our 2018 operating results, as our growth led to all-time highs in assets, loans and deposits,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBTX, Inc. “We reported record earnings for the year, driven by stable organic growth in loans and deposits, continued improvement in expense efficiency and excellent credit metrics.”

Operating Results:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017, was primarily due to increased interest income resulting from higher average loans and higher average yields on loans and federal funds sold, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to higher average interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on those deposits.

The increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the third quarter of 2018 was due to increased interest income resulting from higher average loans and higher average yields on loans, partially offset by the impact on interest expense of increased average interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on those deposits.

Net interest income was $124.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $107.8 million for year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income in 2018, as compared to 2017 was due to increased interest income resulting from higher average loans and securities and higher average yields on loans and federal funds sold, partially offset by the impact of increased interest expense due to higher average interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on those deposits, offset by lower interest expense in 2018 due to the payoff of our note payable in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Provision (Recapture) for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was a recapture of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a provision of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and a recapture of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to the impact of recoveries during the quarter. The recapture in the third quarter of 2018 was driven by strong credit quality, continuing low nonperforming and impaired loans and minimal charge-off history. The provision in the fourth quarter of 2017 reflects the increase in loans during that period.

Provision for loan loss was a recapture of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a recapture of $338,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The recapture in the year ended December 31, 2018 was due to the recapture in the third and fourth quarter of 2018 (see explanation above). The recapture in the year ended December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of pay-offs of certain classified and problem loans, which resulted in a decrease in their related allowance for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses was $23.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $24.8 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2017 and $24.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to an increase in deposit account service charges and higher net gains on sales of assets during the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was higher compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in deposit account service charges.

Noninterest income was $14.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Although overall noninterest income increased minimally between 2018 and 2017, there were increases in deposit account service charges, card interchange fees and earnings on bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by decreased gains on sales of fixed assets.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased $233,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher salaries, group health insurance and stock compensation expense during 2018, partially offset by lower deferred compensation expense during 2018 and the impact of a change in control charge of $2.2 million related to our initial public offering (IPO) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 9.0% during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to increased group health insurance and employee bonus expense during 2018.

Noninterest expense was $82.0 million for 2018, as compared to $78.3 million for 2017. This increase during 2018 of $3.7 million was primarily due to increased salaries, group health insurance and stock compensation expense during 2018, partially offset by lower deferred compensation expense and repossessed real estate costs in 2018 and the impact of a change in control charge of $2.5 million related to our IPO recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Income tax expense was $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The effective tax rates were 19.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018, 19.8% for the third quarter of 2018 and 19.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rates for the 2018 periods reflect the reduction of the federal tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 as a result of the Tax Act. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 76.3%, reflecting the impact of the deferred tax asset remeasurement adjustment of $3.9 million related to the adoption of the Tax Act. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 37.4%, reflecting the impact of the adoption of the Tax Act as well as true-ups and return to provision adjustments recorded in 2017. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2017, would have been 29.7% and 28.6% without the impact of the deferred tax remeasurement adjustment noted above.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Loans

Loans were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018, $2.3 billion at December 31, 2017 and $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $3.5 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, $8.4 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2017 and $5.8 million, or 0.18% of total assets at September 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were (0.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2018, 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.02% for the third quarter of 2018. The annualized charge-offs (recoveries) for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects the impact of recoveries in that period.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2017 and $2.7 billion at September 30, 2018.

We define total borrowings as the total of notes payable, repurchase agreements and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances. Total borrowings were comprised of repurchase agreements at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and were $2.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

Capital

At December 31, 2018, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements.

Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.6% at December 31, 2018, 12.0% at December 31, 2017 and 12.4% at September 30, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non‑GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets, which was 14.9% at December 31, 2018, 14.5% at December 31, 2017 and 14.8% at September 30, 2018. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.3 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,446,823 $ 2,463,197 $ 2,404,132 $ 2,356,053 $ 2,311,544 Allowance for loan losses (23,693 ) (24,486 ) (25,746 ) (25,349 ) (24,778 ) Loans, net 2,423,130 2,438,711 2,378,386 2,330,704 2,286,766 Cash and equivalents 382,070 281,640 245,265 279,915 326,199 Debt securities 229,964 222,493 230,393 221,183 223,208 Premises and equipment, net 51,622 52,032 52,607 53,135 53,607 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets, net 5,775 6,038 6,276 6,521 6,770 Repossessed real estate and other assets 12 175 137 295 705 Loans held for sale - 384 560 113 1,460 Other assets 105,573 108,030 106,186 101,974 101,418 Total Assets $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760 $ 3,074,790 $ 3,081,083 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,183,058 $ 1,144,985 $ 1,114,155 $ 1,120,521 $ 1,109,789 Interest-bearing deposits 1,583,224 1,545,095 1,447,119 1,479,181 1,493,183 Total deposits 2,766,282 2,690,080 2,561,274 2,599,702 2,602,972 Repurchase agreements 2,498 1,351 1,448 861 1,525 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 50,000 - - Junior subordinated debt 1,571 6,726 6,726 6,726 6,726 Other liabilities 21,120 20,445 20,117 15,930 23,646 Total Liabilities 2,791,471 2,718,602 2,639,565 2,623,219 2,634,869 Shareholders' Equity 487,625 471,851 461,195 451,571 446,214 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760 $ 3,074,790 $ 3,081,083





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 33,427 $ 31,513 $ 30,493 $ 28,462 $ 27,726 $ 123,895 $ 107,368 Securities 1,542 1,535 1,507 1,436 1,357 6,020 5,347 Federal Funds and interest-bearing deposits 1,913 1,617 1,127 1,187 1,283 5,844 3,944 Total Interest Income 36,882 34,665 33,127 31,085 30,366 135,759 116,659 Interest Expense Deposits 3,551 2,961 2,126 1,948 1,993 10,586 7,652 Repurchase agreements 1 1 1 1 — 4 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 61 12 — — 73 — Note payable 4 4 3 4 122 15 906 Junior subordinated debt 106 112 109 93 86 420 322 Total Interest Expense 3,662 3,139 2,251 2,046 2,201 11,098 8,885 Net Interest Income 33,220 31,526 30,876 29,039 28,165 124,661 107,774 Provision (Recapture) for Loan Losses (2,169 ) (1,142 ) 690 865 1,050 (1,756 ) (338 ) Net Interest Income After Provision (Recapture) for Loan Losses 35,389 32,668 30,186 28,174 27,115 126,417 108,112 Noninterest Income Deposit account service charges 1,709 1,597 1,497 1,478 1,388 6,281 5,800 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 168 152 210 130 (7 ) 660 1,524 Card interchange fees 921 922 971 927 941 3,741 3,453 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 456 443 465 451 460 1,815 1,580 Other 605 412 363 375 362 1,755 1,847 Total Noninterest Income 3,859 3,526 3,506 3,361 3,144 14,252 14,204 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,834 12,499 12,496 12,695 14,021 51,524 48,573 Net occupancy expense 2,268 2,428 2,433 2,265 2,346 9,394 9,151 Regulatory fees 507 488 513 545 487 2,053 2,176 Data processing 664 664 666 683 674 2,677 2,629 Software 408 400 403 365 344 1,576 1,208 Printing, stationery and office 303 291 303 264 288 1,161 1,097 Amortization of intangibles 237 245 248 255 263 985 1,079 Professional and director fees 1,123 809 686 919 1,168 3,537 3,105 Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses 64 66 68 67 67 265 286 Loan processing costs 153 102 75 118 141 448 461 Advertising, marketing and business development 406 437 475 506 508 1,824 1,461 Repossessed real estate and other asset expense 7 3 5 57 66 72 609 Security and protection expense 317 346 311 302 300 1,276 1,355 Telephone and communications 408 342 394 386 344 1,530 1,316 Other expenses 1,057 844 936 857 972 3,694 3,786 Total Noninterest Expense 21,756 19,964 20,012 20,284 21,989 82,016 78,292 Net Income Before Income Tax Expense 17,492 16,230 13,680 11,251 8,270 58,653 44,024 Income Tax Expense 3,380 3,207 2,638 2,139 6,313 11,364 16,453 Net Income $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 11,042 $ 9,112 $ 1,957 $ 47,289 $ 27,571





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Profitability: Net income $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 11,042 $ 9,112 $ 1,957 $ 47,289 $ 27,571 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.08 $ 1.90 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.08 $ 1.89 $ 1.22 Return on average assets (1) 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.4 % 1.2 % 0.3 % 1.5 % 0.9 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 11.7 % 11.0 % 9.7 % 8.2 % 1.8 % 10.2 % 7.2 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 4.4 % 4.1 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.7 % 57.0 % 58.2 % 62.6 % 70.2 % 59.0 % 64.2 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 14.9 % 14.8 % 14.9 % 14.7 % 14.5 % 14.9 % 14.5 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 12.6 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.7 % 14.3 % 14.1 % 14.1 % 14.2 % 14.7 % 14.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 14.4 % 14.8 % 14.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.6 % 15.4 % 15.3 % 15.4 % 15.4 % 15.6 % 15.4 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.8 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 12.3 % 12.8 % 12.3 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic 24,886 24,859 24,858 24,833 23,629 24,859 22,457 Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted 25,047 25,060 24,997 24,954 23,742 25,018 22,573 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,907 24,859 24,859 24,833 24,833 24,907 24,833 Dividends per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per share $ 19.6 $ 19.0 $ 18.6 $ 18.2 $ 18.0 $ 19.6 $ 18.0 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 16.1 $ 15.5 $ 15.0 $ 14.7 $ 14.4 $ 16.1 $ 14.4 Employees - full-time equivalents 495 489 488 477 462 495 462

(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,468,415 $ 33,427 5.37 % $ 2,404,491 $ 31,513 5.20 % $ 2,252,735 $ 27,726 4.88 % Debt securities 226,882 1,542 2.70 % 230,592 1,535 2.64 % 222,602 1,357 2.42 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 293,299 1,697 2.30 % 272,739 1,404 2.04 % 317,484 1,093 1.37 % Nonmarketable equity securities 14,789 216 5.79 % 16,799 213 5.01 % 14,698 190 5.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,003,385 $ 36,882 4.87 % 2,924,621 $ 34,665 4.70 % 2,807,519 $ 30,366 4.29 % Allowance for loan losses (24,305 ) (25,689 ) (24,127 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 295,236 292,598 296,108 Total assets $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,079,500 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,578,146 $ 3,551 0.89 % $ 1,530,077 $ 2,961 0.77 % $ 1,519,631 $ 1,993 0.52 % Repurchase agreements 1,925 1 0.21 % 1,516 1 0.26 % 1,793 — — FHLB advances — — — 11,141 61 2.17 % — — — Note payable — 4 — — 4 — 11,252 122 4.30 % Junior subordinated debt 9,817 106 4.28 % 10,826 112 4.14 % 10,826 86 3.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,589,888 $ 3,662 0.91 % 1,553,560 $ 3,139 0.80 % 1,543,502 $ 2,201 0.56 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,181,035 1,145,516 1,087,416 Other liabilities 23,083 23,600 23,271 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,204,118 1,169,116 1,110,687 Shareholders’ equity 480,310 468,854 425,311 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,079,500 Net interest income $ 33,220 $ 31,526 $ 28,165 Net interest spread (3) 3.96 % 3.90 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (4) 4.39 % 4.28 % 3.98 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.42 % 4.31 % 4.06 %





(1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $642,000, $741,000 and $521,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (5) To make pre‑tax income and resultant yields on tax‑exempt investments and loans comparable to those on taxable investments and loans, a tax equivalent adjustment of $257,000, $261,000 and $549,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.





For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,392,348 $ 123,895 5.18 % $ 2,206,541 $ 107,368 4.87 % Debt securities 227,384 6,020 2.65 % 220,953 5,347 2.42 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 255,323 5,030 1.97 % 272,715 3,204 1.17 % Nonmarketable equity securities 15,282 814 5.32 % 14,692 740 5.04 % Total interest-earning assets 2,890,337 $ 135,759 4.70 % 2,714,901 $ 116,659 4.30 % Allowance for loan losses (25,063 ) (25,319 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 290,868 284,165 Total assets $ 3,156,142 $ 2,973,747 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,519,643 $ 10,586 0.70 % $ 1,503,350 $ 7,652 0.51 % Repurchase agreements 1,601 4 0.25 % 2,254 5 0.27 % FHLB advances 3,356 73 2.18 % — — — Note payable — 15 — 22,164 906 4.09 % Junior subordinated debt 10,572 420 3.97 % 10,826 322 2.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,535,172 $ 11,098 0.72 % 1,538,594 $ 8,885 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,134,191 1,031,707 Other liabilities 22,082 19,388 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,156,273 1,051,095 Shareholders’ equity 464,697 384,058 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,156,142 $ 2,973,747 Net interest income $ 124,661 $ 107,774 Net interest spread (2) 3.97 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (3) 4.31 % 3.97 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (4) 4.35 % 4.06 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $589,000 and $769,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(4) To make pre‑tax income and resultant yields on tax‑exempt investments and loans comparable to those on taxable investments and loans, a tax equivalent adjustment of $1.1 million and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Yield Trend - Annualized: Interest-earnings assets: Total loans 5.37 % 5.20 % 5.15 % 4.98 % 4.88 % Debt securities 2.70 % 2.64 % 2.65 % 2.60 % 2.42 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 2.30 % 2.04 % 1.86 % 1.60 % 1.37 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.79 % 5.01 % 5.17 % 5.32 % 5.13 % Total interest-earning assets 4.87 % 4.70 % 4.71 % 4.49 % 4.29 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.89 % 0.77 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.52 % Repurchase agreements 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.29 % — FHLB advances — 2.17 % 2.19 % — — Note payable — — — — 4.30 % Junior subordinated debt 4.28 % 4.14 % 4.04 % 3.48 % 3.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.91 % 0.80 % 0.60 % 0.55 % 0.56 % Net interest spread (1) 3.96 % 3.90 % 4.11 % 3.93 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (2) 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.39 % 4.19 % 3.98 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.42 % 4.31 % 4.43 % 4.23 % 4.06 %

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) To make pre‑tax income and resultant yields on tax‑exempt investments and loans comparable to those on taxable investments and loans, a tax equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Average Outstanding Balances: Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,468,415 $ 2,404,491 $ 2,375,253 $ 2,319,463 $ 2,252,735 Debt securities 226,882 230,592 228,262 223,730 222,602 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 293,299 272,739 201,906 252,722 317,484 Nonmarketable equity securities 14,789 16,799 14,823 14,701 14,698 Total interest-earning assets 3,003,385 2,924,621 2,820,244 2,810,616 2,807,519 Allowance for loan losses (24,305 ) (25,689 ) (25,392 ) (24,866 ) (24,127 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 295,236 292,598 288,416 287,099 296,108 Total assets $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,083,268 $ 3,072,849 $ 3,079,500 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,578,146 $ 1,530,077 $ 1,478,016 $ 1,491,613 $ 1,519,631 Repurchase agreements 1,925 1,516 1,540 1,418 1,793 FHLB advances — 11,141 2,198 — — Note payable — — — — 11,252 Junior subordinated debt 9,817 10,826 10,826 10,826 10,826 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,589,888 1,553,560 1,492,580 1,503,857 1,543,502 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,181,035 1,145,516 1,111,736 1,097,085 1,087,416 Other liabilities 23,083 23,600 20,441 21,165 23,271 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,204,118 1,169,116 1,132,177 1,118,250 1,110,687 Shareholders’ equity 480,310 468,854 458,511 450,742 425,311 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,083,268 $ 3,072,849 $ 3,079,500

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.







CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Period End Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 519,779 21.2 % $ 569,334 23.1 % $ 565,850 23.5 % $ 559,070 23.7 % $ 559,363 24.1 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 795,733 32.4 % 776,439 31.4 % 780,224 32.4 % 767,108 32.5 % 738,293 31.9 % Construction and development 515,533 21.0 % 487,289 19.7 % 449,390 18.6 % 436,260 18.5 % 449,211 19.4 % 1-4 family residential 282,011 11.5 % 288,737 11.7 % 279,227 11.6 % 260,580 11.0 % 258,584 11.2 % Multi-family residential 221,194 9.0 % 236,907 9.6 % 229,609 9.5 % 236,000 10.0 % 220,305 9.5 % Consumer 39,421 1.6 % 39,807 1.6 % 41,833 1.7 % 40,869 1.7 % 40,433 1.7 % Agricultural 11,076 0.5 % 11,609 0.5 % 10,951 0.5 % 8,807 0.4 % 11,256 0.5 % Other 68,382 2.8 % 59,484 2.4 % 53,376 2.2 % 52,382 2.2 % 40,344 1.7 % Gross loans 2,453,129 100.0 % 2,469,606 100.0 % 2,410,460 100.0 % 2,361,076 100.0 % 2,317,789 100.0 % Less deferred fees and unearned discount (6,306 ) (6,025 ) (5,768 ) (4,910 ) (4,785 ) Less allowance for loan losses (23,693 ) (24,486 ) (25,746 ) (25,349 ) (24,778 ) Less loans held for sale — (384 ) (560 ) (113 ) (1,460 ) Loans, net $ 2,423,130 $ 2,438,711 $ 2,378,386 $ 2,330,704 $ 2,286,766 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 387,457 14.0 % $ 367,120 13.6 % $ 342,890 13.4 % $ 345,378 13.3 % $ 363,015 14.0 % Money market accounts 737,770 26.7 % 722,382 26.9 % 650,747 25.4 % 717,548 27.6 % 702,299 27.0 % Savings accounts 96,962 3.5 % 94,344 3.5 % 97,576 3.8 % 95,603 3.7 % 95,842 3.7 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 189,007 6.8 % 182,552 6.8 % 164,464 6.4 % 161,777 6.2 % 172,469 6.6 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 172,028 6.2 % 178,697 6.6 % 191,442 7.5 % 158,875 6.1 % 159,558 6.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,583,224 57.2 % 1,545,095 57.4 % 1,447,119 56.5 % 1,479,181 56.9 % 1,493,183 57.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,183,058 42.8 % 1,144,985 42.6 % 1,114,155 43.5 % 1,120,521 43.1 % 1,109,789 42.6 % Total deposits $ 2,766,282 100.0 % $ 2,690,080 100.0 % $ 2,561,274 100.0 % $ 2,599,702 100.0 % $ 2,602,972 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Nonperforming assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,317 $ 2,161 $ 1,734 $ 2,533 $ 3,280 Real estate: Commercial real estate 1,517 2,751 2,092 2,217 3,216 Construction and development — 13 225 233 252 1-4 family residential 656 677 738 765 898 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — 4 21 — Agricultural — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 3,490 5,602 4,793 5,769 7,646 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 3,490 5,602 4,793 5,769 7,646 Foreclosed assets, including other real estate: Commercial real estate, construction and development, land and land development 12 175 137 295 298 Residential real estate — — — — 407 Total foreclosed assets 12 175 137 295 705 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,502 $ 5,777 $ 4,930 $ 6,064 $ 8,351 Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 7,719 $ 8,763 $ 7,648 $ 7,439 $ 7,257 Real estate: Commercial real estate 6,730 6,913 10,930 10,742 10,375 Construction and development 4,298 3,606 3,335 3,356 3,482 1-4 family residential 2,281 2,454 1,404 1,329 1,326 Multi-family residential 1,511 1,630 1,479 1,520 1,419 Consumer 387 394 479 517 566 Agricultural 62 71 66 53 68 Other 705 655 405 393 285 Total allowance for loan losses $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 $ 25,349 $ 24,778 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 678.9 % 437.1 % 537.2 % 439.4 % 324.1 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.07 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 24,486 $ 25,746 $ 25,349 $ 24,778 $ 23,757 Provision (recapture) for loan losses (2,169 ) (1,142 ) 690 865 1,050 Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial 1,521 (114 ) (301 ) (297 ) 52 Real estate: Commercial real estate (156 ) (3 ) 5 3 (118 ) Construction and development (1 ) — — — — 1-4 family residential — 4 — (2 ) (7 ) Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer 1 (4 ) 3 2 9 Agricultural 10 — — — 35 Other 1 (1 ) — — — Total net (charge-offs) recoveries 1,376 (118 ) (293 ) (294 ) (29 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 $ 25,349 $ 24,778 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.22 %) 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.00 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate (1) tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and (2) tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and shareholders’ equity to total assets:

12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 487,625 $ 471,851 $ 461,195 $ 451,571 $ 446,214 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,775 6,038 6,276 6,521 6,770 Tangible equity $ 400,900 $ 384,863 $ 373,969 $ 364,100 $ 358,494 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760 $ 3,074,790 $ 3,081,083 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,775 6,038 6,276 6,521 6,770 Tangible assets $ 3,192,371 $ 3,103,465 $ 3,013,534 $ 2,987,319 $ 2,993,363 Common shares outstanding 24,907 24,859 24,859 24,833 24,833 Book value per share $ 19.6 $ 19.0 $ 18.6 $ 18.2 $ 18.0 Tangible book value per share $ 16.1 $ 15.5 $ 15.0 $ 14.7 $ 14.4 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 14.9 % 14.8 % 14.9 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.6 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.0 %









