Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Net Income of $21.1 million, EPS of $0.26



Record 2018 Net Income of $83.1 million, EPS of $1.04

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $21.1 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $22.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $6.8 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $83.1 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share. This compared to $50.5 million, or $0.68 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)

Operating earnings were $22.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, operating earnings were $85.8 million or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $52.4 million or $0.70 per diluted share in 2017.

Operating earnings exclude the impact of securities gains or losses, merger and acquisition related expenses and the 2017 impact of the Tax Reform Act. Details are provided in the Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on the fourth quarter earnings, “2018 was a successful year for Brookline Bancorp. We completed the acquisition of First Commons Bank in March, and finished the year with record earnings, strong asset quality and capital, and good momentum going into the new year. I want to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication in providing our customers with superior service throughout the year. With all our accomplishments in 2018, we are positioned to achieve continued success and growth in 2019."

On December 5, 2018, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had completed the program and repurchased 725,583 shares at a weighted average price of $13.78.

On January 30, 2019, the Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company's common stock over a period of eleven months ending December 31, 2019.

Eastern Funding, LLC Acquisition

As of December 31, 2018, Brookline Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, held an 84.07 percent ownership interest in its subsidiary, Eastern Funding, LLC (“Eastern Funding”). As previously announced, on January 4, 2019, Brookline Bank completed the purchase of the remaining 15.93 percent interest in Eastern Funding for a total cash consideration of $35.9 million.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2018 increased $72.2 million to $7.39 billion from $7.32 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $612.6 million from $6.78 billion at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, total loans and leases were $6.30 billion, representing an increase of $75.8 million from September 30, 2018, and an increase of $572.8 million from December 31, 2017.

Investment securities at December 31, 2018 decreased $32.9 million to $621.8 million, comprising 8.41 percent of total assets, as compared to $654.6 million, or 8.94 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2018, and decreased $28.1 million from $649.9 million, or 9.58 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2017.

Total deposits at December 31, 2018 increased $220.4 million to $5.45 billion from $5.23 billion at September 30, 2018 and increased $582.7 million from $4.87 billion at December 31, 2017.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2018 decreased $162.3 million to $920.5 million from $1.08 billion at September 30, 2018 and decreased $100.3 million from $1.02 billion at December 31, 2017.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 12.18 percent at December 31, 2018, as compared to 12.16 percent at September 30, 2018, and 11.86 percent at December 31, 2017. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 10.15 percent at December 31, 2018, as compared to 10.11 percent at September 30, 2018, and 9.94 percent at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per share increased $0.21 from $9.00 at September 30, 2018 to $9.21 at December 31, 2018, compared to $8.61 at December 31, 2017.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $63.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 from $62.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, driven by loan growth during the fourth quarter. The net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.58 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 3.57 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 decreased $0.6 million to $6.5 million from $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by quarter over quarter declines of $0.4 million in loan level derivative income, $0.2 million in revenue on sales of loans and leases, and an increase in the loss on investment securities of $0.4 million; partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in other non-interest income.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in the provision for the quarter was primarily driven by a reduction in loss factors and risk rating migration, as well as charge-offs on relationships with specific reserves.

At the end of the quarter, the carrying value of taxi medallion loans was $13.7 million with reserves of $2.5 million. For collateral valuation purposes, individual taxi medallions are currently estimated at $35,000 for Boston and $20,000 for Cambridge. The Company has no taxi medallion exposure outside Massachusetts.

Total net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 8 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 4 basis points for the third quarter of 2018. Net loan and lease charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 consisted of $0.3 million of taxi medallion loans as compared to $0.1 million of taxi medallion loans in the third quarter of 2018. Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percent of average total loans was 8 basis points in 2018, as compared to 25 basis points in 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.93 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.96 percent at September 30, 2018, and 1.02 percent at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases represented 0.96 percent of originated loans and leases at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.00 percent at September 30, 2018, and 1.05 percent at December 31, 2017.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased $3.0 million to $40.3 million from $37.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.1 million in compensation and employee benefits, $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, and $1.4 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by decreases of $0.7 million in occupancy expense and $0.3 million in advertising and marketing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.1 percent and 23.2 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.15 percent during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 1.23 percent for the third quarter of 2018; and was 1.15 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.76 percent for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity decreased to 11.54 percent during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 12.44 percent for the third quarter of 2018; and was 11.70 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 8.04 percent for the year ended December 31, 2017.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonaccrual loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.38 percent at December 31, 2018 as compared to 0.41 percent at September 30, 2018. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $1.7 million to $24.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $25.8 million at September 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38 percent at December 31, 2018 as compared to 0.41 percent at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million to $28.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $29.7 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the pay offs of nonperforming loans and leases and the charge-offs of taxi medallion loans in the fourth quarter.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board approved a dividend of $0.105 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid on February 25, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, January 31, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for the playback is 10127371. The call will be available live and in a recorded version on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” at www.brooklinebancorp.com .

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $7.4 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com , www.bankri.com , and www.firstipswich.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

Contact:

Carl M. Carlson

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(617) 425-5331

ccarlson@brkl.com

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve

Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 63,159 $ 62,332 $ 62,717 $ 59,491 $ 57,657 $ 247,699 $ 223,181 Provision for credit losses 123 2,717 1,470 641 1,802 4,951 18,988 Non-interest income 6,461 7,069 5,526 6,168 5,815 25,224 32,173 Non-interest expense 40,282 37,310 37,702 39,938 35,152 155,232 139,111 Income before provision for income taxes 29,215 29,374 29,071 25,080 26,518 112,740 97,255 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 21,138 22,460 20,831 18,633 6,827 83,062 50,518 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.64 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.61 % 3.57 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.42 % 3.32 % 3.38 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.41 % 1.15 % 0.76 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.17 % 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.10 % 0.41 % 1.18 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.40 % 10.10 % 9.53 % 8.98 % 3.37 % 9.51 % 6.53 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 11.54 % 12.44 % 11.80 % 11.01 % 4.09 % 11.70 % 8.04 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.86 % 53.76 % 55.25 % 60.83 % 55.38 % 56.88 % 54.48 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 $ 1.04 $ 0.68 Net income — Diluted 0.26 0.28 0.26 0.24 0.09 1.04 0.68 Cash dividends declared 0.105 0.100 0.100 0.090 0.090 0.395 0.360 Book value per share (end of period) 11.30 11.08 10.94 10.80 10.49 11.30 10.49 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.21 9.00 8.85 8.69 8.61 9.21 8.61 Stock price (end of period) 13.82 16.70 18.60 16.20 15.70 13.82 15.70 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 $ 7,248,114 $ 6,780,249 $ 7,392,805 $ 6,780,249 Total loans and leases 6,303,516 6,227,707 6,171,274 6,114,461 5,730,679 6,303,516 5,730,679 Total deposits 5,454,044 5,233,611 5,198,280 5,191,520 4,871,343 5,454,044 4,871,343 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 900,140 890,368 877,283 865,777 803,830 900,140 803,830 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 28,116 $ 29,718 $ 30,145 $ 30,242 $ 31,691 $ 28,116 $ 31,691 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.38 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 $ 58,714 $ 58,592 $ 58,692 $ 58,592 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.93 % 1.02 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,252 $ 564 $ 2,330 $ 505 $ 8,507 $ 4,651 $ 13,858 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.03 % 0.60 % 0.08 % 0.25 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.18 % 12.16 % 12.04 % 11.94 % 11.86 % 12.18 % 11.86 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.15 % 10.11 % 9.97 % 9.85 % 9.94 % 10.15 % 9.94 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 47,542 $ 30,762 $ 32,724 $ 34,713 $ 25,622 Short-term investments 42,042 23,114 22,754 49,743 35,383 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,584 53,876 55,478 84,456 61,005 Investment securities available-for-sale 502,793 534,788 558,602 558,357 540,124 Investment securities held-to-maturity 114,776 115,684 116,670 117,352 109,730 Investment securities trading 4,207 4,169 — — — Total investment securities 621,776 654,641 675,272 675,709 649,854 Loans and leases held-for-sale 3,247 937 1,034 756 2,628 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate mortgage 2,330,725 2,287,979 2,269,520 2,284,488 2,174,969 Multi-family mortgage 847,711 828,849 816,311 793,006 760,670 Construction 173,300 164,217 178,335 169,440 140,138 Total commercial real estate loans 3,351,736 3,281,045 3,264,166 3,246,934 3,075,777 Commercial loans and leases: Commercial 736,418 771,200 761,964 761,540 705,004 Equipment financing 982,089 954,579 920,643 892,341 866,488 Condominium association 50,451 52,205 53,537 52,739 52,619 Total commercial loans and leases 1,768,958 1,777,984 1,736,144 1,706,620 1,624,111 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 782,968 759,167 754,818 766,687 660,065 Home equity 376,484 380,303 382,597 364,928 355,954 Other consumer 23,370 29,208 33,549 29,292 14,772 Total consumer loans 1,182,822 1,168,678 1,170,964 1,160,907 1,030,791 Total loans and leases 6,303,516 6,227,707 6,171,274 6,114,461 5,730,679 Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,692 ) (59,997 ) (57,981 ) (58,714 ) (58,592 ) Net loans and leases 6,244,824 6,167,710 6,113,293 6,055,747 5,672,087 Restricted equity securities 61,751 63,963 68,343 66,164 59,369 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 76,382 77,886 79,194 80,268 80,283 Deferred tax asset ("DTA") 21,495 22,249 20,826 19,198 15,061 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,896 137,890 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 6,086 6,623 7,160 7,697 6,044 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 4,019 3,934 4,352 3,963 4,419 Other assets 103,214 108,350 100,331 93,260 91,609 Total assets $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 $ 7,248,114 $ 6,780,249 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,033,551 $ 1,017,234 $ 1,002,954 $ 987,153 $ 942,583 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW accounts 336,317 322,587 346,936 342,374 350,568 Savings accounts 619,961 612,210 603,079 637,920 646,359 Money market accounts 1,675,050 1,623,220 1,704,652 1,862,351 1,724,363 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,789,165 1,658,360 1,540,659 1,361,722 1,207,470 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,420,493 4,216,377 4,195,326 4,204,367 3,928,760 Total deposits 5,454,044 5,233,611 5,198,280 5,191,520 4,871,343 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 784,375 959,446 991,091 982,533 889,909 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,433 83,392 83,352 83,311 83,271 Other borrowed funds 52,734 40,048 36,480 33,585 47,639 Total borrowed funds 920,542 1,082,886 1,110,923 1,099,429 1,020,819 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 7,426 8,227 8,122 8,395 7,686 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,174 96,047 82,017 74,024 67,818 Total liabilities 6,482,186 6,420,771 6,399,342 6,373,368 5,967,666 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 81,695,695 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 817 Additional paid-in capital 755,629 753,941 756,254 755,843 699,976 Retained earnings, partially restricted 212,838 200,151 185,734 172,934 161,217 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,460 ) (15,599 ) (13,415 ) (11,666 ) (5,950 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,020,025 shares, 4,291,317 shares, 4,409,501 shares, 4,401,333 shares, and 4,440,665 shares, respectively (59,120 ) (48,334 ) (51,454 ) (51,454 ) (51,454 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 109,950 shares, 118,050 shares, 126,144 shares, 134,238 shares, and 142,332 shares, respectively (599 ) (643 ) (688 ) (732 ) (776 ) Total Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 900,140 890,368 877,283 865,777 803,830 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 10,479 9,457 9,085 8,969 8,753 Total stockholders' equity 910,619 899,825 886,368 874,746 812,583 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 $ 7,248,114 $ 6,780,249

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 78,791 $ 75,877 $ 73,329 $ 67,272 $ 64,272 Debt securities 3,489 3,585 3,563 3,323 3,214 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,008 1,029 1,003 924 751 Short-term investments 256 145 179 120 100 Total interest and dividend income 83,544 80,636 78,074 71,639 68,337 Interest expense: Deposits 13,744 11,916 9,219 7,099 6,681 Borrowed funds 6,641 6,388 6,138 5,049 3,999 Total interest expense 20,385 18,304 15,357 12,148 10,680 Net interest income 63,159 62,332 62,717 59,491 57,657 Provision for credit losses 123 2,717 1,470 641 1,802 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,036 59,615 61,247 58,850 55,855 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,669 2,648 2,620 2,463 2,542 Loan fees 390 417 330 290 338 Loan level derivative income, net 1,811 2,192 571 866 755 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net (692 ) (243 ) — 1,162 — Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 327 535 722 299 935 Other 1,956 1,520 1,283 1,088 1,245 Total non-interest income 6,461 7,069 5,526 6,168 5,815 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 24,413 22,338 22,565 22,314 20,652 Occupancy 3,240 3,913 3,879 3,959 3,594 Equipment and data processing 4,626 4,601 4,368 4,618 4,417 Professional services 1,130 1,075 1,055 1,144 1,200 FDIC insurance 727 846 514 635 678 Advertising and marketing 773 1,068 1,118 1,057 856 Amortization of identified intangible assets 537 537 539 467 519 Merger and acquisition expense 526 22 334 2,905 206 Other 4,310 2,910 3,330 2,839 3,030 Total non-interest expense 40,282 37,310 37,702 39,938 35,152 Income before provision for income taxes 29,215 29,374 29,071 25,080 26,518 Provision for income taxes - operating 7,055 6,140 7,342 5,652 9,747 Impact of revaluation of DTA — — — — 8,965 Total provision for income taxes 7,055 6,140 7,342 5,652 18,712 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 22,160 23,234 21,729 19,428 7,806 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 1,022 774 898 795 979 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 21,138 $ 22,460 $ 20,831 $ 18,633 $ 6,827 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 80,258,456 80,315,050 80,184,977 77,879,593 76,583,712 Diluted 80,407,525 80,515,467 80,505,614 78,167,800 76,868,307 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.105 $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.090 $ 0.090

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 295,269 $ 247,022 Debt securities 13,960 12,524 Marketable and restricted equity securities 3,964 3,062 Short-term investments 700 442 Total interest and dividend income 313,893 263,050 Interest expense: Deposits 41,978 23,288 Borrowed funds 24,216 16,581 Total interest expense 66,194 39,869 Net interest income 247,699 223,181 Provision for credit losses 4,951 18,988 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 242,748 204,193 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 10,400 10,050 Loan Fees 1,427 1,110 Loan level derivative income, net 5,440 2,187 Gain on investment securities, net 227 11,393 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,883 2,644 Other 5,847 4,789 Total non-interest income 25,224 32,173 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 91,535 82,413 Occupancy 14,991 14,546 Equipment and data processing 18,213 16,854 Professional services 4,404 4,315 FDIC insurance 2,722 3,326 Advertising and marketing 4,016 3,369 Amortization of identified intangible assets 2,080 2,089 Merger and acquisition expense 3,787 411 Other 13,484 11,788 Total non-interest expense 155,232 139,111 Income before provision for income taxes 112,740 97,255 Provision for income taxes - operating 26,189 34,671 Impact of revaluation of DTA — 8,965 Total provision for income taxes 26,189 43,636 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 86,551 53,619 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,489 3,101 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 83,062 $ 50,518 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,669,660 74,459,508 Diluted 79,909,243 74,811,408 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.395 $ 0.360

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 3,928 $ 3,369 $ 3,774 $ 4,080 $ 3,313 Multi-family mortgage 330 357 568 588 608 Construction 396 640 640 860 860 Total commercial real estate loans 4,654 4,366 4,982 5,528 4,781 Commercial 6,621 7,862 9,487 11,150 11,619 Equipment financing 9,500 9,659 8,825 6,661 8,106 Condominium association 265 295 — — — Total commercial loans and leases 16,386 17,816 18,312 17,811 19,725 Residential mortgage 2,132 2,538 1,571 1,962 1,979 Home equity 908 1,053 923 925 744 Other consumer 17 11 5 53 43 Total consumer loans 3,057 3,602 2,499 2,940 2,766 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 24,097 25,784 25,793 26,279 27,272 Other real estate owned 3,054 3,136 3,436 3,235 3,235 Other repossessed assets 965 798 916 728 1,184 Total nonperforming assets $ 28,116 $ 29,718 $ 30,145 $ 30,242 $ 31,691 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 13,482 $ 14,954 $ 12,340 $ 5,240 $ 3,020 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 12,257 12,657 12,911 14,294 16,241 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 8,684 8,779 9,391 8,610 9,770 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,941 $ 21,436 $ 22,302 $ 22,904 $ 26,011 Total nonaccrual loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.47 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 59,997 $ 57,981 $ 58,714 $ 58,592 $ 65,413 Charge-offs (1,604 ) (1,227 ) (3,605 ) (792 ) (8,921 ) Recoveries 352 663 1,275 287 414 Net charge-offs (1,252 ) (564 ) (2,330 ) (505 ) (8,507 ) (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (53 ) 2,580 1,597 627 1,686 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 $ 58,714 $ 58,592 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.05 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ — $ — $ 100 $ 3 $ 200 Commercial loans and leases 883 579 2,304 532 8,290 Consumer loans 369 (15 ) (74 ) (30 ) 17 Total net charge-offs $ 1,252 $ 564 $ 2,330 $ 505 $ 8,507 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.03 % 0.60 %

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 637,803 $ 3,542 2.22 % $ 663,125 $ 3,638 2.20 % $ 644,958 $ 3,323 2.06 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 69,374 1,017 5.87 % 67,607 1,029 6.09 % 59,720 759 5.08 % Short-term investments 50,728 256 2.02 % 31,061 145 1.87 % 34,689 100 1.15 % Total investments 757,905 4,815 2.54 % 761,793 4,812 2.53 % 739,367 4,182 2.26 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,310,185 39,014 4.61 % 3,260,634 37,332 4.48 % 3,026,124 31,866 4.12 % Commercial loans (3) 825,582 10,007 4.75 % 819,383 9,862 4.72 % 762,493 8,132 4.18 % Equipment financing (3) 959,706 17,145 7.15 % 933,007 16,220 6.95 % 846,734 14,292 6.75 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 763,775 7,840 4.11 % 756,421 7,648 4.04 % 659,226 6,082 3.69 % Other consumer loans (3) 404,747 4,883 4.78 % 412,248 4,928 4.73 % 373,559 4,141 4.40 % Total loans and leases 6,263,995 78,889 5.04 % 6,181,693 75,990 4.92 % 5,668,136 64,513 4.55 % Total interest-earning assets 7,021,900 83,704 4.77 % 6,943,486 80,802 4.65 % 6,407,503 68,695 4.29 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,806 ) (58,576 ) (65,434 ) Non-interest-earning assets 420,837 417,503 383,661 Total assets $ 7,382,931 $ 7,302,413 $ 6,725,730 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 333,592 88 0.10 % $ 344,760 72 0.08 % $ 331,724 61 0.07 % Savings accounts 616,766 526 0.34 % 599,514 472 0.31 % 671,035 381 0.23 % Money market accounts 1,647,346 4,914 1.18 % 1,668,402 4,367 1.04 % 1,766,045 2,456 0.55 % Certificates of deposit 1,701,254 8,216 1.92 % 1,612,551 7,005 1.72 % 1,202,656 3,783 1.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,298,958 13,744 1.27 % 4,225,227 11,916 1.12 % 3,971,460 6,681 0.67 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 903,342 5,227 2.26 % 907,306 4,979 2.15 % 798,572 2,690 1.32 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,410 1,302 6.24 % 83,370 1,301 6.24 % 83,248 1,276 6.13 % Other borrowed funds 50,829 112 0.87 % 56,918 108 0.75 % 34,499 33 0.37 % Total borrowings 1,037,581 6,641 2.50 % 1,047,594 6,388 2.39 % 916,319 3,999 1.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,336,539 20,385 1.52 % 5,272,821 18,304 1.38 % 4,887,779 10,680 0.87 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,028,086 1,023,610 933,690 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 109,261 107,449 85,018 Total liabilities 6,473,886 6,403,880 5,906,487 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 899,244 889,259 811,219 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 9,801 9,274 8,024 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,382,931 $ 7,302,413 $ 6,725,730 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 63,319 3.25 % 62,498 3.27 % 58,015 3.42 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 160 166 358 Net interest income $ 63,159 $ 62,332 $ 57,657 Net interest margin (5) 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.59 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 653,652 $ 14,174 2.17 % $ 634,930 $ 12,964 2.04 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 67,640 3,973 5.88 % 65,992 3,065 4.64 % Short-term investments 38,437 700 1.82 % 40,847 442 1.08 % Total investments 759,729 18,847 2.48 % 741,769 16,471 2.22 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,235,101 146,147 4.46 % 2,968,673 123,000 4.09 % Commercial loans (3) 813,815 37,616 4.56 % 739,369 30,904 4.13 % Equipment financing (3) 919,047 63,968 6.96 % 830,755 55,164 6.64 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 746,372 29,773 3.99 % 645,925 23,593 3.65 % Other consumer loans (3) 401,425 18,216 4.53 % 366,713 15,328 4.18 % Total loans and leases 6,115,760 295,720 4.84 % 5,551,435 247,989 4.47 % Total interest-earning assets 6,875,489 314,567 4.58 % 6,293,204 264,460 4.20 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,154 ) (62,972 ) Non-interest-earning assets 406,746 377,002 Total assets $ 7,223,081 $ 6,607,234 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 340,194 283 0.08 % $ 322,681 225 0.07 % Savings accounts 618,674 1,804 0.29 % 620,757 1,297 0.21 % Money market accounts 1,715,057 15,369 0.90 % 1,761,112 8,863 0.50 % Certificates of deposit 1,497,473 24,522 1.64 % 1,116,909 12,903 1.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,171,398 41,978 1.01 % 3,821,459 23,288 0.61 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 946,017 18,650 1.94 % 884,266 11,330 1.26 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,350 5,181 6.22 % 83,186 5,081 6.11 % Other borrowed funds 46,079 385 0.83 % 45,908 170 0.37 % Total borrowings 1,075,446 24,216 2.22 % 1,013,360 16,581 1.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,246,844 66,194 1.26 % 4,834,819 39,869 0.82 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 997,179 912,743 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 96,560 78,965 Total liabilities 6,340,583 5,826,527 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 873,388 773,244 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 9,110 7,463 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,223,081 $ 6,607,234 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 248,373 3.32 % 224,591 3.38 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 674 1,410 Net interest income $ 247,699 $ 223,181 Net interest margin (5) 3.61 % 3.57 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 21,138 $ 6,827 $ 83,062 $ 50,518 Less: Security (loss) gains (after-tax) (525 ) — 174 7,303 Add: Impact of Tax Reform Act — 8,965 — 8,965 Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) 399 130 2,908 264 Operating earnings $ 22,062 $ 15,922 $ 85,796 $ 52,444 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 1.08 $ 0.70 Diluted 0.27 0.21 1.07 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 80,258,456 76,583,712 79,669,660 74,459,508 Diluted 80,407,525 76,868,307 79,909,243 74,811,408 Return on average assets * 1.15 % 0.41 % 1.15 % 0.76 % Less: Security (loss) gains (after-tax) * (0.03 )% — % — % 0.11 % Add: Impact of Tax Reform Act * — % 0.53 % — % 0.14 % Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.04 % — % Operating return on average assets * 1.20 % 0.95 % 1.19 % 0.79 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.17 % 0.41 % 1.18 % 0.78 % Less: Security (loss) gains (after-tax) * (0.03 )% — % — % 0.11 % Add: Impact of Tax Reform Act * — % 0.55 % — % 0.14 % Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.04 % — % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.22 % 0.81 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 9.40 % 3.37 % 9.51 % 6.53 % Less: Security (loss) gains (after-tax) * (0.23 )% — % 0.02 % 0.94 % Add: Impact of Tax Reform Act * — % 4.42 % — % 1.17 % Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.18 % 0.06 % 0.33 % 0.03 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 9.81 % 7.85 % 9.82 % 6.79 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 11.54 % 4.09 % 11.70 % 8.04 % Less: Security (loss) gains (after-tax) * (0.29 )% — % 0.02 % 1.16 % Add: Impact of Tax Reform Act * — % 5.38 % — % 1.43 % Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.22 % 0.08 % 0.41 % 0.04 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 12.05 % 9.55 % 12.09 % 8.35 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. (Continued) BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve

Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 21,138 $ 22,460 $ 20,831 $ 18,633 $ 6,827 $ 83,062 $ 50,518 Average total assets $ 7,382,931 $ 7,302,413 $ 7,273,793 $ 6,927,309 $ 6,725,730 $ 7,223,081 $ 6,607,234 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 166,777 167,313 168,185 152,377 144,226 163,712 145,000 Average tangible assets $ 7,216,154 $ 7,135,100 $ 7,105,608 $ 6,774,932 $ 6,581,504 $ 7,059,369 $ 6,462,234 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.17 % 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.10 % 0.41 % 1.18 % 0.78 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 899,244 $ 889,259 $ 874,513 $ 829,598 $ 811,219 $ 873,388 $ 773,244 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 166,777 167,313 168,185 152,377 144,226 163,712 145,000 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 732,467 $ 721,946 $ 706,328 $ 677,221 $ 666,993 $ 709,676 $ 628,244 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 11.54 % 12.44 % 11.80 % 11.01 % 4.09 % 11.70 % 8.04 % Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 900,140 $ 890,368 $ 877,283 $ 865,777 $ 803,830 $ 900,140 $ 803,830 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,896 137,890 160,427 137,890 Identified intangible assets, net 6,086 6,623 7,160 7,697 6,044 6,086 6,044 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 733,627 $ 723,318 $ 709,696 $ 697,184 $ 659,896 $ 733,627 $ 659,896 Total assets $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 $ 7,248,114 $ 6,780,249 $ 7,392,805 $ 6,780,249 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,896 137,890 160,427 137,890 Identified intangible assets, net 6,086 6,623 7,160 7,697 6,044 6,086 6,044 Tangible assets $ 7,226,292 $ 7,153,546 $ 7,118,123 $ 7,079,521 $ 6,636,315 $ 7,226,292 $ 6,636,315 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 10.15 % 10.11 % 9.97 % 9.85 % 9.94 % 10.15 % 9.94 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 733,627 $ 723,318 $ 709,696 $ 697,184 $ 659,896 $ 733,627 $ 659,896 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 81,695,695 85,177,172 81,695,695 Less: Treasury shares 5,020,025 4,291,317 4,409,501 4,401,333 4,440,665 5,020,025 4,440,665 Unallocated ESOP shares 109,950 118,050 126,144 134,238 142,332 109,950 142,332 Unvested restricted shares 393,636 398,094 455,283 455,283 455,283 393,636 455,283 Number of common shares outstanding 79,653,561 80,369,711 80,186,244 80,186,318 76,657,415 79,653,561 76,657,415 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.21 $ 9.00 $ 8.85 $ 8.69 $ 8.61 $ 9.21 $ 8.61 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 $ 58,714 $ 58,592 $ 58,692 $ 58,592 Less: Allowance for acquired loans and leases losses 1,814 1,817 1,961 910 1,040 1,814 1,040 Allowance for originated loan and lease losses $ 56,878 $ 58,180 $ 56,020 $ 57,804 $ 57,552 $ 56,878 $ 57,552 Total loans and leases $ 6,303,516 $ 6,227,707 $ 6,171,274 $ 6,114,461 $ 5,730,679 $ 6,303,516 $ 5,730,679 Less: Total acquired loans and leases 394,407 426,865 460,142 482,237 240,057 394,407 240,057 Total originated loans and leases $ 5,909,109 $ 5,800,842 $ 5,711,132 $ 5,632,224 $ 5,490,622 $ 5,909,109 $ 5,490,622 Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases 0.96 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 0.96 % 1.05 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.