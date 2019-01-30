OntarioMD recognized as a 2018 Global Digital Health 100 honouree

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OntarioMD is very pleased to be recognized by The Journal of mHealth as one of the world’s 100 most innovative health technology companies for 2018. It is one of three Canadian companies to receive this honour and the only Canadian company on the list that works directly with the Ontario government to successfully deliver provincial digital health assets to community-based clinicians.



Our in-depth understanding of physician practices and the innovative digital health programs we have developed for them are benefiting the Ontario health care system by:

Supporting population health monitoring for prevention and the management of chronic disease

Informing data-driven insights to perform practice and population-level analytics that change care

Using practice and regional-level data to assist physicians in quality improvement and monitoring their practice population as a whole

We are proud to be making a positive and tangible impact on patient care through empowering community-based clinicians with relevant, useful digital health tools based on government priorities. We work closely, and are a valued partner, for the public and private sectors in bringing digital health innovation to the province and look forward to delivering additional clinically-valuable digital health tools and resources in 2019.

OntarioMD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD is the leader in primary care digital health in Ontario and is a valuable system partner for other organizations who wish to implement their solutions to the primary care sector. It manages programs and services that connect physician practices that use certified EMRs to more patient data collected outside primary care settings. OntarioMD also supports Ontario's physicians with coaching and practical advice from Peer Leaders and experienced Practice Advisors who help them optimize their EMR use to enhance patient care and achieve greater practice efficiency. The organization offers valuable, fully-accredited educational opportunities for physicians annually at its conferences and seminars.

Over 17,000 clinicians are benefitting from OntarioMD services: Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications , eConsult-EMR Integration , OLIS Deployment , EMR Quality Dashboard , Peer Leaders , EMR Practice Enhancement Program . For more information about these services, please visit OntarioMD.ca.

OntarioMD is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

