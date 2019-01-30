Werner Enterprises Professional Driver Bill Hambrick Named ATA Road Team Captain

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, is pleased to announce professional driver Bill Hambrick has been named to the 2019-2020 American Trucking Associations (ATA) America’s Road Team.

“We’re very proud of Bill, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved selection to America’s Road Team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Werner benefits every day from his outstanding professionalism, safety and dedication, and he is an excellent representative for the transportation industry.”

Hambrick is one of 18 professional truck drivers selected among 34 finalists and 2,031 nominations who competed this week before a panel of judges in Arlington, Virginia. From Yoder, Wyoming, Hambrick has driven more than 1 million accident-free miles since joining Werner in 1999. He has received the Trainer of the Month Award and was nominated for a Werner Star Award in 2018. Formerly an owner operator, Hambrick now runs in the van network as a driver trainer.

America’s Road Team represents the country’s more than 3.5 million professional drivers and serves as an example of the dedication and teamwork needed to deliver America’s freight safely and on time. The new captains will travel the country sharing the industry’s message of safety, essentiality and sustainability with the motoring public, communities, media and public officials nationwide. Since it was established in 1986, America’s Road Team has educated millions about the trucking industry’s safety record, necessity and professionalism.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com

