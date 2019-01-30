EVO Payments to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global payment technology and services provider, today announced that Kevin M. Hodges, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:20 a.m. PST / 1:20 p.m. EST.



Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com . A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. EVO supports all major card types in the markets it serves. For more information, please visit www.evopayments.com .

Contact:

Sarah Jane Perry

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365

investor.relations@evopayments.com



