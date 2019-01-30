AMSC Awarded Delivery Contract for Ship Protection System on LPD 28

AYER, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, today announced it has entered into a delivery contract with the U.S. Navy for a high temperature superconductor (HTS) based ship protection system (SPS) to be deployed on the future USS Fort Lauderdale, LPD 28. Under the terms of the contract, AMSC has agreed to deliver the degaussing system to the Navy for integration into LPD 28. This contract follows a long lead order from the U.S. Navy for a ship protection system for LPD 28 that was announced on September 6, 2017.



/EIN News/ -- AMSC’s ship protection system will provide the U.S. Navy with world class mine protection while reducing the weight of the degaussing system by 90% and reducing energy consumption by more than half that of legacy degaussing systems. The system is designed to reduce the magnetic signature of a ship, which can interfere with undersea mines’ ability to detect and damage the ship. AMSC has worked with the U.S. Navy to develop a lighter weight, more power efficient HTS version of this degaussing system. HTS is an enabling technology for advanced degaussing systems on platforms with weight and power limitations.

