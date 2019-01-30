Larson Electronics Releases Temporary Power Distribution System, 25 kVA, 480V to 240/120V

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a temporary power distribution system that can convert 480V AC current to single phase 120V AC and 240V AC 60Hz. Operators can safely tap into and distribute 480V AC power from generators and direct grid power with this unit, allowing it to be used indoors and outdoors.



The Larson Electronics MGL-25-480.3P-1X480.50A-4X120.20A-2X240.50A temporary power distribution system converts 480 VAC current to single phase 120V AC and 240V AC 60 Hz.



This portable substation is suitable for outdoor applications with a fully potted transformer and NEMA 3R load center.



Operators can connect up to four 20A devices on 120V circuits via 5-20R GFCI duplex receptacles, two 50A 240V devices via the CS8269 receptacles with covers, and one 50A 480V device via the CS8169 receptacle with cover.





/EIN News/ -- The MGL-25-480.3P-1X480.50A-4X120.20A-2X240.50A temporary power distribution system converts three phase, 480V AC to single phase 120V AC and 240V AC through a 25 kVA transformer. This unit is equipped with 10 feet of #2 3/4 SOOW line-in cable to connect the substation to a primary 480V primary power supply. A 125A main breaker panel uses 480V primary voltage and provides a single 50-amp CS8169 receptacle with a waterproof cover protected by a 50-amp breaker that feeds the 480/120 – 240V transformer that is protected by a 60-amp breaker.

Larson Electronics’ power distribution station has a secondary side that is wired to a 120/240V, single phase, 100-amp load center with a main breaker for protection. This unit features 120/240V line-out protection that is provided through four, 20-amp, 125V, single-pole breakers and two, 50-amp, 250V, 2-pole breakers. The load center for this unit is rated NEMA 3R and is mounted to a powder coated steel dolly cart style frame with two run-flat rubber tires. Suitable applications include use at construction sites, plant maintenance and turnarounds, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

