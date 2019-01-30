Flow Capital Disposes of Ownership of Lattice Biologics Ltd. Common Shares

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. ("Flow") announces that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the disposition of 2,511,000 common shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd. ("Lattice").



On January 29, 2019, Flow disposed of common shares of Lattice, which in the aggregate, resulted in the cumulative disposition of more than 2% of the outstanding common shares of Lattice, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report. As of January 29, 2019, Flow had disposed of a total of 2,511,000 common shares of Lattice for total consideration of $41,235, or an average price of $0.0164 per common share.

Immediately prior to the disposition, Flow beneficially owned 13,800,600 common shares of Lattice. As a result of the disposition, Flow beneficially owns 11,289,600 common shares of Lattice, representing approximately 12.08% of Lattice's issued and outstanding common shares.

While Flow currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Lattice common shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Lattice's common shares, Flow's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Flow may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional common shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or may continue to hold the common shares of Lattice.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Flow will be available on Lattice's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting Robb McLarty of Flow at (416) 777-0383. Flow's head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9. Lattice's head office is located at 16701 North 90th Street, Suite 101, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260.

About Flow Capital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, operating two divisions: an investment operation providing revenue-linked capital to emerging growth businesses, and an institutional advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. Learn more at www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

Phone: (416) 777-0383

3002-1 Adelaide Street East

PO Box 171

Toronto, ON M5C 2V9

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.