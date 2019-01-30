Summit to Participate in the 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum

MOOREFIELD, W. Va., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brad Ritchie, President, Summit Community Bank, Inc. are scheduled to participate in the 23RD FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, January 30 and Thursday, January 31, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Maddy and Mr. Ritchie will not be making a formal presentation, and therefore, no webcast will be available. However, they will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts, and their presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-three banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (304) 530-0552

Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com



