Axiom Tool Group Opens New Westerville, Ohio, Facility

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNC tool manufacturer Axiom Tool Group, Inc., announces their recent move into a new state-of-the-art corporate office and distribution center in the heart of Uptown Westerville, Ohio. Their first day of operation at the new facility was Jan. 2, 2019.An integral part of Axiom's business model is to not only sell the highest quality CNC machines and accessories, but to also provide training classes and lifetime support. “From our modern facility, we’re able to offer a full-range of machines, accessories, and training to ensure that our customers have everything they need to get up and running,” said Axiom Tool Group president Todd Damon. “We quickly outgrew our previous space and our new facility will now fully sustain the Axiom brand while better supporting Axiom's sales, marketing, training, and order fulfillment.”Plans in the works for 2019 include new Axiom Precision CNC router models and accessories, and innovative new products like the Axiom STRATUS air cleaner ( http://www.axiomstratus.com ).Axiom's new facility also builds new relationships with Westerville community. “The local community has given us a warm welcome and we look forward to becoming a productive part of the Westerville area,” said Damon. “Our new facility is in the heart of Uptown Westerville, in an area that is transforming into a hub for innovation and technology.”Axiom Tool Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and world-wide distributor of small-format CNC routers. CNC routers take instructions from a computer to shape or carve wood, plastics, and aluminum. Since 2014, the Axiom Tool Group has been building truly unique CNC routers which are marketed under the Axiom Precision brand. These innovative machines integrate technology and components from the industrial market into machines which fit the budget and size constraints of the small shop. “All of our Axiom Precision CNC machines have been thoughtfully designed and rigorously tested so that our customers enjoy unparalleled accuracy, repeatability and speed,” said Damon. “All Axiom CNC machines are engineered from the ground up like larger machines, yet will fit comfortably in any shop.”Axiom offers CNC solutions in a wide range of sizes for both hobbyist and industrial applications, and is an industry leader in machine innovation, product quality and customer service. The Axiom Tool Group is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.To learn more, visit:Axiom Web Site http://www.axiomprecision.com Axiom Instagram https://www.instagram.com/axiomprecision/ Axiom Facebook https://www.facebook.com/axiomprecision/

