HD Supply Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies

Atlanta-based company ranked #6 in the world in industrial distribution category

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, has been recognized as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in 2019 by FORTUNE magazine. This list, which recognizes the most reputable and respected companies across the globe, is a widely respected report card on corporate reputation.



Ranking sixth in the world in the industrial distribution category, HD Supply received high marks for its quality of management, use of corporate assets, innovation, financial soundness and long-term investment value. This honor underscores HD Supply’s commitment to customer service and focused investments as a leader in the industrial distribution industry.

“We are both proud and honored to be recognized on such an esteemed list of companies from around the globe,” said HD Supply Chairman and CEO Joe DeAngelo. “Our people, with their diverse talents and perspectives, have always been our differentiator, and this recognition is a powerful tribute to their hard work and dedication to always taking care of each other and our customers.”

FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is created each year based on a survey of thousands of executives, analysts and directors conducted by global management consulting firm Korn Ferry. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, FORTUNE ranks enterprises within their own industry on the nine criteria of financial soundness, long-term investment value, people management, social responsibility, use of corporate assets, quality of management, quality of products/services, innovation and global competitiveness. These nine key attributes were developed through a series of interviews with executives and industry analysts to determine the qualities that make a company worthy of admiration.

Additional Resources:

FORTUNE magazine’s list of the “World's Most Admired Companies 2019” – http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/

About HD Supply

HD Supply ( www.hdsupply.com ) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in maintenance, repair and operations, and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 42 distribution centers, in the U.S. and Canada, the company's more than 11,000 associates provide localized, customer-driven services including jobsite delivery, will call or direct-ship options, diversified logistics and innovative solutions that contribute to its customers' success.

Media Contact:

Quiana Pinckney, APR

HD Supply Public Relations

770-852-9057

Quiana.Pinckney@hdsupply.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.