Domopalooza 2019 After Hours Announces Boyz II Men as Entertainment Headliner

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at the Domopalooza After Hours. Spanning over two decades of hits and dozens of major accolades which include four Grammys, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013, Boyz II Men won fans all over the world with megahits such as “End of the Road,” “On Bended Knee,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.”



/EIN News/ -- “During the day, we're offering a fantastic lineup of keynote and customer speakers. At night, we’re bringing incredible artists like Boyz II Men for entertainment. Domopalooza AfterHours will offer attendees a chance to unwind after a full day of unparalleled education, training and networking opportunities,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO.

In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. Domopalooza will be held March 19-22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Domo recently announced the first of its much-anticipated lineup of Domopalooza keynotes speakers with renowned cybersecurity and IT executive Tony Scott. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainment will be announced soon.

From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

