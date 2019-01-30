Say “Ciao!” to the Taste of Italy - TUSCANINI INTRODUCES NEW LINE UP OF GOURMET ITALIAN PRODUCTS

From the Rolling Hills of Tuscany...to Your Table, Enjoy a Taste of Italy With Premium Gourmet Favorites from Tuscanini Foods

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the rolling hills of Italy, Tuscanini Foods is rolling out a new lineup of gourmet food products that bring the taste of Italy to your table for a truly authentic Italian dining experience.This superior brand of foods is imported from Italy, famously identified for its traditions and age-old recipes. From the mountainous Dolomite region to the idyllic Sardinia Island, products are sourced from artisans that specialize in offering only the best quality ingredients.The host of products from Tuscanini - from naturally sparkling cold pressed beverages to bronze cut Italian pasta - allow consumers to cook-up original homemade Italian favorites and provide delicious gourmet options for year-round cooking.Distributed by NJ-based Kayco ( www.kayco.com ), a leader in specialty food products, Tuscanini ( www.tuscaninifoods.com ) products meet the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship and gourmet cuisine. All products are produced with natural ingredients, nothing artificial and are certified OU kosher.The following authentic Italian imports are coming to grocery shelves in 2019:Balsamic Vinegar (MRP $7.99 / 8.45 oz.)This Balsamic Vinegar offers of ultimate Italian experience with its complex flavor and beautiful glass bottle and cork closure.Balsamic Vinegar Glaze (MRP $7.99 / 8.5 oz.)Rich and complex, these condiments hail from Modena, Italy, one of only two places in the world where true balsamic vinegar is produced under PDO classification. Tuscanini’s gourmet balsamic products are meticulously prepared from locally grown grapes and aged in traditional wood casks. Balanced with 6% acidity, they are superior for serious home cooks and restaurants.Italian Pastas (MRP $3.99 / 16 oz.)Dried pasta has been the mainstay of Italian cuisine for centuries. These 100% Durum Semolina pastas are bronze cut to create a porous, home-style texture that showcases the sauce in every bite. The high-end collection includes a variety of shapes: Gigli (ruffle-edged cones), Pennoni (a somewhat more substantial version of Penne), Trottole (“spinning top”), tricolor Conchiglie (seashells), and tricolor Fusilli (corkscrews).Pasta Sauces (MRP $4.99 / 24.3 oz. jars)These four authentic toppings evoke warm, sun-kissed Italian summers. Every jar of Tuscanini pasta sauce features 40 fresh tomatoes from the Parma region, harvested at the peak of ripeness. Traditional Pizza Sauce, Naopoletana Pasta Sauce, Classic Marinara Sauce, and Zesty Marinara Sauce pair perfectly with Tuscanini’s home-style Italian Pastas.Tomato Paste (MRP $1.99 / 7.05 oz.)Ripe, luscious tomatoes grown under the Tuscan sun are triple-concentrated for an intense burst of fresh flavor. Convenient, re-sealable tube lets you use only what you need with no waste. All-natural and non-GMO project certified.Organic Sparkling Beverages (MRP $6.99 / 4-pack of 9.3 oz. bottles)Tuscanini introduces two elegant new sparkling soft drinks inspired by leisurely Italian afternoons at an outdoor café. Made with only the choicest fruits hand-picked at peak harvest, these crisp Italian sodas are cold-pressed for maximum natural flavor. Available in Lemon and Blood Orange. Enjoy these all-natural refreshers straight from the bottle or over ice. USDA Organic certified.Apple Cider Vinegar (MRP $5.99 / 16.9 oz.)From the picturesque mountain region of Dolomite comes an unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar brewed with “the mother culture” – a beneficial mix of proteins, acids, and bacteria prized for their healthy properties. This ancient condiment has become extremely popular with consumers and chefs alike. Made with only organic Italian apples, it delivers a great, well-balanced acidity in glazes, dressings, marinades, and more.Recipes courtesy of by Kosher.com



