Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

 
    FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2018
RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 22nd, 2019
7:00 AM ET 
    
             
    DIAL IN NUMBERS
 		   
    North America Toll Free:   1-800-616-4707    
    International Toll:   1-303-223-4369    
    Webcast:   www.magna.com    
    Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.    
             
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
 		   
    Replay available 2 hours after the call until March 1st, 2019    
    North America Toll Free:   1-800-558-5253    
    International Toll:   1-416-626-4100    
    Reservation No.:   21916040    
             

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com, 905-726-7108

