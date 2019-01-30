IDG Communications & BMC Launch BMC Helix Content Hub Focusing on Digital Transformation

Through research and content development, new program reveals the role of cloud, cognitive and container technologies in digital transformation efforts

Boston, MA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications’ Strategic Marketing Services team and BMC , a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, are working together to showcase how digital transformation is transitioning from a strategic idea to adoption in the BMC Helix content hub ( click to tweet ). The online hub provides tech leaders multiple pieces of content on the use of cloud, cognitive and container technologies.



/EIN News/ -- Now is the right time to be discussing technologies tied to digital transformation, as the majority of survey respondents anticipate that technology changes for digital transformation will occur in the next six to 12 months. The top goals of these initiatives are to increase operational efficiency and improve data accuracy. The biggest barrier is legacy technologies and tools. Eighty-six percent of technology leaders feel that cloud is important to their digital transformation initiatives, followed by cognitive solutions (80%) and container technology (76%).

“Technology decision-makers are looking for the freshest insights to guide their investment in future technologies,” noted Gordon Plutsky, IDG’s senior director of insights and performance marketing. “The IDG MarketPulse: Digital Transformation research provides the most current, in-depth look at what is happening now in business, with actionable insights for both peers and marketers.”

Using the insights from the study as a benchmark for what tech leaders are focusing on, several content pieces were created for the BMC Helix hub, including:

A Tech Dossier white paper highlighting data points from the research

white paper highlighting data points from the research Multiple articles providing quick reads into the research topics as well as content featuring expert analysis of the research

First-hand insights on the topic from interviews with Simon Clark, VP of infrastructure and operations at Dow Jones and Nayaki Nayyar, president of digital service management at BMC

A crowd-sourced article highlighting the insights of 20 tech thought leaders

“Technologies like AI/ML, Containers and Cloud continues to play a game changing role for organizations especially through the lens of digital transformation,” Vidhya Srinivasan, vice president, solutions marketing at BMC. “Partnering with IDG allowed us to gain in-depth insights from the individuals leading the charge as well as share this peer insight with those facing the same adoption challenges. We are excited for this content hub to be a resource for digital transformation success.”

