Dresner Advisory Services Launches 2019 Real Business Intelligence® Conference

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 30, 2019 -- Dresner Advisory Services today launched the 2019 Real Business Intelligence® conference, the only industry event for business and IT communities focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence, analytics, information management, and performance management. The theme of the third annual event is Digital Transformation: Driving Change with Data.



Digital enterprises must be hyper-decisiveTM – instantaneously processing vast arrays of data and information and delivering actionable insights to a growing community of users. This year's conference will explore the essentials of culture, technology, and process, helping attendees leverage and evolve current investments to emerge as successful, future-ready, and hyper-decisive enterprises.

The 2019 Real Business Intelligence Conference will be held May 14-15, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day, single track event will be on strategies for success with BI, analytics, information management, and performance management, providing attendees with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. Registration for this premier event is now open at www.seebeyondthenoise.com .

“Our conference is specifically engineered to provide a high-impact, enriching environment for learning and collaboration, ” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “More than a typical technology forum, our event aims to provide attendees with the tools and strategies they need to further their success with business intelligence and analytics programs within their own organizations.”

Howard Dresner and Bill Hostmann are the conference co-chairs of this executive forum that will feature luminary keynotes, customer case studies, and expert and customer panels.

The conference features an exciting roster of speakers, including:

Bill Aulet – Managing Director of the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management, will conduct a workshop focused upon how data drives change and competitive advantage, the networking effects created with data, and why some new ventures that drive change with data soar, while others fail

Sylvia Acevedo – CEO of Girls Scouts of the USA, will present on their digital transformation powered by data analytics, creating a 360-degree view of customer, reaching more girls and increasing impact

Efosa Ojomo – Research Fellow at the Clay Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, will discuss intelligently using data to make more accurate predictions, and developing theories in the absence of data, to help better predict what causes what - and why.

Dr. Iyad Rahwan – Associate Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT Media Lab, will share insights into the various projects deployed at MIT to build a more cooperative relationship between humans and intelligent machines - founded in science and democratic values

Dr. Barb Wixam – Principal Research Scientist at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research, will present on “data wrapping”, one of three key approaches to data monetization, describing key activities that distinguish top performers – and exploring implications for business intelligence

Dr. Benson Hsu – Vice President of Population Health at Sanford Healthcare System, will explore the fundamentals for the successful transition from big data to artificial intelligence at Sanford Health and its positive effect on population health

Gary Cokins – a renowned EPM expert, will explore the importance and value of strategy maps and balanced scorecards, measures of channel and customer profitability, and activity-based cost management and transparency

David Dadoun – Senior Director of Business Intelligence and Data Governance at Aldo Group, will explore the need for user proficiency in working with data and the design center and goals that drove the creation of Aldo Group’s emerging data literacy program

Ankur Gopal – Founder and CEO at Interapt, will explore the widening talent gap as companies increasingly adopt digital business initiatives and the program they created, to source talent from diverse backgrounds, teaching them the skill of “learning how to learn” in an immersive training program

Mari Kuraishi – President of the Jessie Ball DuPont Fund and co-founder of Global Giving, will discuss the challenges of leveraging data within the nonprofit and philanthropic world, ethical issues around data, and how data is being used to transform the work of the social sector in areas as diverse as fraud detection, data consolidation, and monitoring

“We have carefully chosen the speakers and topics on our agenda to provide a unique experience for our attendees,” said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “We strive to provide a unique and compelling two days of content, and have assembled a stellar roster of sessions that are not found at any other technology conference in the industry.”

As a part of its mission, the Real Business Intelligence conference shares profits with charity. 2019 giving partners include: Girl Scouts, Global Giving, The Martin Trust for Entrepreneurship, and The MIT Center for Information Systems Research.

The company announced conference sponsors Salesforce, Information Builders, Alation, and Prophix, and its media partner MIT Sloan Management Review.

For more information, visit www.seebeyondthenoise.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



