Cobalt Announcing Facility Expansion Plans

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats will invest in a multi-year expansion of its Neodesha, Kansas factory to support continued growth in demand for its market-leading day boats. This major capital project, totaling nearly $7 million, will expand capacity, as well as improve operational efficiency and quality. For more than 50 years, Cobalt has built high-quality boats in Southeast Kansas, and this investment reinforces the Company’s commitment to growing its operations in Neodesha.

Cobalt Boats model A36BR





“This is an exciting announcement for our team, dealers, and customers as we invest in increasing capacity to meet customer demand,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt Vice President of Operations. “We believe these investments are ensuring our ability to sustain our world-class operations here in Neodesha.”

Cobalt has already started placing new equipment orders, and a groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled early in 2019 as the first phase of construction begins.

About Cobalt:

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Kelle Pierce

kellep@cobaltboats.com

Cobalt Boats LLC

1715 N. 8th St

Neodesha, KS 66757

800-468-5764

www.CobaltBoats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2730d809-02af-46b8-a210-8297989fe054



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.