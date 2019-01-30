Medical Tubing Market Size Worth US$12.0 billion By 2026: Says Acumen Research and Consulting Experts

According to a new research report titled ‘Medical Tubing Market (By Polymer: Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonates, Fluoropolymers, Others; By Application:Bulk Disposable Tubing, Drug Delivery Systems, Catheters, Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026’ by Acumen Research and Consulting.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical tubing market size is anticipated to around USD 12.0 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 10.1% CAGR during the forecast time period. Rising applications of medical tubing in numerous medical devices, for instance, diagnostic equipment, catheters, and disposable medical equipment are anticipated to boost the medical tubing market demand during the forthcoming years.

It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forthcoming year. due to their inertness to fluids and body tissues and low cost for high volume applications plastic materials play an significant role in the producing of products, for instance, conduits for obtaining biopsy samples, vascular catheters and stent holders. Due to their advantages, for instance, resistance to sterilization conditions and higher optical transparency, plastic products are observing augmented acceptance in medical equipment.

Medical tubes are put into the body via mouth or nose to bring oxygen or anesthesia. Dependent on the functionality and application of the gadgets, the products are produced in numerous shapes using specific polymers. In the healthcare sector, surgeons and other end-users prefer miniature gadgets that improve the presentation of surgical operations. Tubes with smaller and thinner diameter are typically used in endoscopic miniature gadgets, which are used for medical connectivity to transfer data from a patient or a medical gadget to an analytical system.

According to the National Health Services, England, the numeral of endoscopic processes is anticipated to rise from about 650,000 in 2011 to 900,000 till 2020. Numerous other surgical processes using minimally invasive gadgets are also anticipated to rise in the coming years, thus boosting the need for medical tubes. Increase in consumer disposable income in emerging countries, rising geriatric populace, and advances in healthcare facilities are some of the main parameters boosting the medical tubing market.

The extremely fragmented U.S. medical tubing market is seeing consolidation as main medical plastic producers and medical gadgets(OEM) Original Equipment Manufacturers are synergizing with numerous market players in the value chain. Such as, specialty plastics producers, for instance, PEXCO LLC;Kelcourt Plastics, Inc.; and PPC Industries Inc., merged and formed Spectrum Plastics Group. Nordson Corporation integrated horizontally forward across the value chain by acquiring Vention Medical AT In 2017. The Vention Medical is a U.S.-based manufacturer of minimally invasive delivery gadgets.

The global medical tubing market is segmented into polymer, application and region. On the basis of polymer, the global medical tubing market is segmented into silicone, polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonates, fluoropolymers, and others. On the basis of application, the global medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, drug delivery systems, catheters, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, and others. On the basis of region the global medical tubing market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are the most alluring areas for the medical tubing makers. North America is a mature market while the emerging economies in Asia Pacific are relied upon to prosper with huge development openings driven by China and India. High item request in North America was driven by U.S. Starting at 2017, North America remained the biggest provincial market and is required to proceed with its predominance over the forthcoming years.

Starting at 2016, as indicated by the International Trade Administration, there are in excess of 6,500 restorative gadget producers in U.S. The medicinal gadget showcase in the nation is expanded and delivers a wide assortment of items for symptomatic and treatment purposes. A portion of the real producers in North America are Degania Silicone, Inc.;BiomericsATL;Confluent Medical Technologies;

Rose Medical Center;Ribbel International Limited;and Alpha Medical Instruments, LLC.

Market businesses are focused on applying new plans for instance regional growth, new product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share. And also, rising research and development investments paired with technical progressions to commercialize highly efficient products are projected to offer enormous growth opportunities for industry participants. The key players catering to the global medical tubing market are Freudenberg & Co.KG, Spectrum Plastics Group, TE Connectivity Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., and Saint Goblin.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

