DLT Resolution Divests A.J.D Data, Strengthens Balance Sheet and Expands Secure Data Services

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology (“Blockchain”) Data Management and Information Technology company, is pleased to announce the divestiture of its controlling interest in A.J.D Data Services Ltd. (“AJD Data”).



On closing DLT Resolution Inc. received a $450,000 3 year note with monthly payments throughout the term of the note. DLT Resolution Inc. will continue to hold a 10% interest in AJD Data.

The divestiture follows the Company’s successful launch of its Secure Data division in 2018 and is expected to have a significant improvement on the Company’s balance sheet. Changes will be reflected in the Company’s first quarter results in 2019, to be filed in its 10-Q on or about May 15, 2019.

The divestiture will allow for Management to focus on its more profitable secure data, digitization and telecommunications services. These services fit more cohesively with the Company’s Distributed Ledger (Blockchain) Technology.

"We have re-positioned the Company to present higher margin business opportunities in new vertical markets where we have strong alliances," said John S. Wilkes, President. "We have adopted new technologies to allow us to expand aggressively in this space and we have captive relationships to assist us with business development,” added Mr. Wilkes.

Management looks forward to updating shareholders on its recent progress and developments in upcoming press releases.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

