ER2 Image Group Adds VUTEk® h3 Printer to Shop

/EIN News/ -- HANOVER PARK, Ill., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ER2 Image Group, a full-service grand format printing company, announced it has taken delivery of an EFI™ VUTEk h 3 series next generation 3.2-meter hybrid printing platform. Specifically designed for high-speed, wide-format inkjet printing, the VUTEk h 3 delivers unmatched reliability and quality with 3 rows of print heads for speeds up to 74 boards per hour at 1200 dpi.

The printer has 8 color modes plus white, and up to 5-layer print capability in a single pass. “We are pleased to be one of the first US companies to implement this new technology,” said Gary C. Schellerer, ER2’s Vice President/Partner. “Layers add texture and wide-format textures really make graphics pop!”

The VUTEk h 3 attains maximum accuracy from laying down ink in the right place every time. Features include: high-velocity UltraDrop™ Technology 7pL grayscale printheads that deliver precision dot placement and consistency from print to print at high production speeds; magnetic linear drive control and step mechanics and electronics; and a camera-based vision system for subpixel alignment, printhead density balance, and step and bi-directional set up. The results are impressive:

High apparent resolution and high-definition print quality

Outstanding smoothness in shadows, gradients, and transitions

Superb text quality with four-point text in both standard and high quality with fewer satellites and more clarity in all print modes

“The VUTEk h 3 will help us deliver high quality, ultra crisp images,” Schellerer said. “It’s also going to make us more efficient on larger runs, which means we can offer customers competitive pricing on high production projects.”

About ER2

As one of the largest full-service graphic solution providers in the nation, ER2 brings brands to life. For over 25 years, we have been meeting and exceeding customer expectations from initial design to printing and final installation. Areas of expertise include visual communications, interior decor, events, environmental graphics, and many more. We love being challenged and pride ourselves on finding tailored solutions for every situation. Whether working locally or nationally, the bigger the idea, the better.

Contact Information:

Public Relations General Information Steph Behrens Gary C. Schellerer Account Supervisor COO/VP of Operations Ivor Andrew ER2 Image Group 1901 Gary Avenue 4350 Chandler Drive Wheaton, IL 60187 Hanover Park, IL 60133 Tel: 630-588-8320 Tel: 630-893-4134 steph@ivorandrew.com garyc@ER2image.com www.ivorandrew.com www.ER2image.com



