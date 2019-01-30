Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth

Eva’s is an award-winning organization that provides shelter, transitional housing, and programming for homeless youth in Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry, announced a partnership with the Toronto-based non-profit organization Eva’s. In an effort to help modernize Eva’s in-house print shop, Konica Minolta has kicked off this partnership with a charitable financial contribution, and the donation of two AccurioPress C2060 colour production printers.



Eva’s Phoenix downtown Toronto location, which includes Eva’s Print Shop.



Director, Communication and Public Education for Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth.





Founded in 1994 and named for the late Toronto community leader Eva Maud Smith (1923-1993), Eva’s is an award-winning organization which provides young people the support they need to permanently transition out of homelessness. The organization maintains three facilities within the Greater Toronto Area, including their downtown Eva’s Phoenix location which, in addition to providing transitional housing for up to 50 homeless youth, also offers a wide array of employment and job training services.

As one of said programs, Eva’s Print Shop is a fully-functioning social enterprise print shop which serves as both a source of revenue for the programs at Eva’s, as well as a job and skill training facility for youth interested in graphic communications and print.

“After we became aware of Eva’s Print Shop, we immediately saw an opportunity to make a difference by providing them access to our products,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “We hope this technology will contribute to the development of skills for the youth who go through the graphic communications program, but also that it will help to improve the overall efficiencies of Eva’s Print Shop. We’re really excited about this partnership, as we see great alignment between our company values and what Eva’s is accomplishing everyday.”

To celebrate the announcement of its partnership with Eva’s, and in addition to a charitable financial contribution, Konica Minolta donated two AccurioPress C2060s equipped with fully-functional, finishing paper feed units as well as Fiery controller printing systems, to the print shop. These devices will be used in youth training and education programs, equipping the young printers and designers at Eva’s with the tools they need to take the next step in their budding careers.

“Konica Minolta has been so generous in providing this large donation to us,” said Andrea Gunraj, Director, Communication and Public Education, Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth. “We’re so excited both because our young people will now learn how to use the latest technology in this space, but also because we’ll be able to offer a higher quality product to our print shop clients. We’re so thankful to Konica Minolta for being a supporter of Eva’s; they are enabling us to run this business and run these types of programs for young people who deserve better futures.”

To learn more about Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth, please visit their website at www.evas.ca . If you’d like to learn more about Eva’s Print Shop, or to place an online order, please visit the print shop website here . And click here for a firsthand look at the installation of the two AccurioPress units.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 11 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth

Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth is an award-winning organization that provides shelter, transitional housing, and programming to help homeless and at-risk youth reach their potential to lead productive, self-sufficient, and healthy lives. 123 youth aged 16 to 24 find shelter and support in our facilities every night. Eva’s gives youth the tools to transition out of homelessness permanently. For more information, please visit www.evas.ca .

CONTACT INFORMATION



Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Brendan Hills, Director of Communications

+1 855-599-3650

PR@think2grow.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.