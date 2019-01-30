Rogers Communications Joins #BCTECHSummit as Title Sponsor

Canada’s largest wireless provider to highlight 5G technology at Western Canada’s largest innovation conference

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate BC and the Government of British Columbia are excited to announce Rogers Communications as the title sponsor for the 2019 #BCTECHSummit. The #BCTECHSummit showcases British Columbia’s vibrant technology industry, builds cross-sector opportunities for businesses, and explores the latest ideas and innovations fueling our economy.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Rogers Communications for the upcoming #BCTECHSummit,” said Innovate BC’s VP of Operations, Tomica Divic. “This year’s event is all about exploring how emerging technologies will help us solve the most pressing challenges facing B.C. and the world today. 5G will unlock unprecedented possibilities and Rogers commitment to improving the lives of Canadians through transformative tech and innovation makes them an ideal partner.”

Rogers will provide one of six keynote speakers at this year’s event, joining an impressive speaker lineup that includes thought leaders from Walt Disney, LinkedIn, General Electric, IBM, Fujitsu, and Microsoft, who have signed on as Titanium Sponsor for the event. The speakers will deep dive into key topics like artificial intelligence, block chain, and cybersecurity that are reshaping today’s technology landscape.

“We are very proud to sponsor this premier innovation and technology event,” said Rick Sellers, President of BC, Rogers Communications. We are on the cusp of a massive technological transformation that will change the way we live and work, so it’s a critical time to get thought leaders together to discuss and plan how Canada can bring the best that 5G has to offer.”

Rogers is currently working on a multi-year program to bring 5G to Canadians. In 2018, the company announced plans to launch a national LTE-M network to enable the next era of IoT solutions in Canada, as well as a 5G research partnership with University of British Columbia, and a national infrastructure agreement with Ericsson. Rogers continues to upgrade its 4.5G network with the latest 5G-ready technology to be ready for 5G commercial deployment.

Last year the company invested over $4 million in local community initiatives in British Columbia and employed over 1,600 people in the province. Rogers continues to enhance its wireless network for customers in B.C., most recently in Witset First Nation and along Highway 16, Vancouver Island, Qualicum Beach, Kelowna, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Vancouver, and across the SkyTrain.

“This year’s #BCTECHSummit will highlight the remarkable work happening in B.C.’s growing tech sector and around the world,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “We are proud to partner with Rogers Communications at the #BCTECHSummit to showcase emerging technology from leading companies, entrepreneurs and researchers that are helping spur prosperity in every region and sector of our economy.”

The #BCTECHSummit will take place from March 11 – 13, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. To purchase tickets, or for more information about the event, visit bctechsummit.ca

About #BCTECHSummit

Hosted by the B.C. government and Innovate BC, the #BCTECHSummit is Western Canada's largest annual innovation event. The #BCTECHSummit showcases B.C.'s vibrant technology industry, builds cross-sector and cross-border opportunities for businesses and explores the latest ideas and innovations solving challenges and fueling the global economy. Every year, the #BCTECHSummit brings together an unparalleled mix of technology leaders, industry executives, investors, senior government officials, researchers and students to connect and share insights, experiences and opportunities. Learn more: bctechsummit.ca .

About Innovate BC

Innovate BC is a one stop service centre to connect innovators — large and small — with B.C. government funding, tools, resources and support. Innovate BC programs and initiatives serve and celebrate innovation in British Columbia, helping our industries grow, while ensuring the benefits of our thriving technology sector are felt by people in all regions of our province. Innovate BC is a Crown Agency of the Province of B.C. Learn more: innovatebc.ca .

About Rogers

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company. They are Canada’s largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada’s leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, they are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Their shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). Learn more: rogers.com

