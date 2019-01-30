ISC® Provides STARS With Saskatchewan Geographic Data to Aid Emergency Response

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation ("ISC" or the "Company") announced today it has partnered with Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) to provide in-kind Saskatchewan geographic data and mapping services that will aid in emergency response planning and dispatch.



/EIN News/ -- ISC donated a custom designed geographic information system (GIS) dataset to STARS, consisting of Saskatchewan land location-based data, adding another tool to the air ambulance dispatch system for precision flight mapping. STARS will also receive ongoing support from ISC including data updates and related GIS services.

ISC operates several registries on behalf of the Province of Saskatchewan, including the land registry, and has developed the provinces’ land and mapping data systems.

“We are proud to support the vital service that STARS brings to our communities,” said ISC President and CEO, Jeff Stusek. “At ISC, we understand that access to information is critically important. Our team recognized an opportunity to use their expertise to meaningfully contribute to an organization that makes a difference to the people and places we serve.”

The processes STARS follows when planning a mission are geographically driven. Knowing where the patient is located is clearly important, but so is understanding what surrounds the patient – nearby landmarks, meeting points, hospitals, and other response assets.

“In the past we had to translate a description of the patient’s location from local EMS to fit with the data we had,” said Kevin Hatch, Technology and Systems Strategist with the STARS Emergency Link Centre. “Thanks to ISC’s support, we and our partners in the chain of survival will now operate off similar information sets, which will decrease risk and improve the efficiency of our emergency response to critically ill and injured patients across Saskatchewan.”

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV. For information about ISC’s Saskatchewan Registry Operations, please visit www.isc.ca .

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we’ve been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it’s offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca .

Media Contact:

Shea Haverstock

Manager, Corporate Communications

Information Service Corporation

306-787-1343

shea.haverstock@isc.ca Mark Oddan

Senior Communications Advisor

STARS

306-565-8000

mediainfo@stars.ca





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.