Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market 2017-2026: Increasing Celiac Disease Sufferers are Propelling Growth for Ancient Grains

Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains market accounted for $8.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factor propelling the market growth is ancient grains are safe to eat for those who are suffering with celiac disease and other chronic diseases. In addition, low cost requirement of farming for millets and sorghum compared to other ancient grains act as the market growth opportunity.



Millets are a group of highly variable small-seeded grasses, widely grown around the world as cereal crops or grains for fodder and human food. Sorghum is in the subfamily Panicoideae and the tribe Andropogoneae (the tribe of big bluestem and sugarcane). Ancient grains have re-emerged in the modern market, now appearing across many product categories and in an increasing number of pantry staples. Ancient grains contain lots of essential vitamins, minerals like magnesium and potassium, more amounts of iron and they also contain protective elements like fibers and antioxidants.



Based on product, cereals segment are also expected to gain popularity due to rising adoption of nutritious meal options is spurring the demand for multi-grain cereals. As cereals are considered to offer numerous health benefits and are easy to prepare, they are witnessing augmented demand from consumers worldwide.



By geography, Asia Pacific region provides potential growth opportunities for Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market mainly derives from the poultry and beef industry. There is also some demand from the biofuel industry, although this may not be a long-term demand point.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inorganic

5.2.1 Amaranth

5.2.2 Teff

5.3 Organic

5.3.1 Millet

5.3.2 Quinoa

5.3.3 Sorghum

5.4 Other Types



6 Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cereals

6.3 Sports Nutrition

6.4 Animal Feed

6.5 Infant Formula

6.6 Bakery & Confectionary

6.7 Other End Users



7 Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



Ziegler & Co. Gmbh

Organic Products India

High Andes Grain Trading Llc.

Healthy Food Ingredients, Llc.

Andean Valley S.A.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avendano Trading Company

Glanbia Plc.

Cargill Inc.

Bunge Limited

