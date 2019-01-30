Alert Logic to Accelerate Customer-Driven Innovation with New Product & Engineering Leadership

Onkar Birk Joins as SVP for Product Strategy & Engineering and Jack Danahy as SVP of Security to Lead Roadmap for SIEMless Threat Management

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the SIEMless Threat Management™ company, announced today that it has appointed two world-class product and engineering leaders to the company’s senior executive team. Onkar Birk joins Alert Logic as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Engineering, and Jack Danahy joins as Senior Vice President, Security. Birk brings deep experience in leading customer- and channel-focused innovation and Danahy brings more than 25 years of security thought leadership and product expertise. Together, they will advance Alert Logic’s offering to deliver better security and peace of mind for organizations of any size by seamlessly combining the company’s technology platform, threat intelligence and security experts.

“I am thrilled to welcome these two strategic product leaders to drive innovation that builds on Alert Logic’s value of greatly reducing cost and staffing barriers and providing scale and reach that organizations struggle to achieve on their own,” said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. “Onkar has the proven experience to lead our Product & Engineering team and to ensure our offering is easily leveraged by our channel partners. Jack’s extensive experience in the security market will help us to continually improve based on customer input, and clearly communicate how our SIEMless approach helps customers secure their growing attack surface, stop more threats and have better security outcomes.”

Birk served as an independent executive consultant for several years, leading major technology transformation initiatives for global clients. Previously, he served in General Manager and Chief Technology Officer roles, leading Product & Engineering for the Avaya Contact Center Solutions Division and driving Product Strategy for Channel Led Services, where he helped achieve the leader position from Gartner.

Danahy previously founded and co-founded three successful security companies, holding CEO and Chief Technology Officer roles. Most recently, he was CTO at Barkly, an endpoint protection provider, and previously CEO at Qiave Technologies (acquired by WatchGuard Technologies in 2000) and Ounce Labs (acquired by IBM in 2009). He is a frequent writer and speaker on security and security issues and has received multiple patents in a variety of security technologies. Danahy also served as the Director of Advanced Security for IBM, and led the delivery of security services for IBM in North America.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders – to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit www.alertlogic.com.

