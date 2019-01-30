$522 Billion Stick Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stick Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Stick Packaging market accounted for $246.51 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $522.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Ease of handling, increasing disposable incomes in developing nations, the changing preference of consumers from rigid to flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness and technological innovations are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, strict regulations on the use of plastics and high cost of packaging materials are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunities is favourable growths of pharmaceutical industry.



Stick packaging is a type of flexile packaging which is mainly adoptive in the drinkables industry & food, perfect to pack products related to granules, liquid and powder. It helps to preserve the freshness as well as expand the shelf life of the product. It is transferable and suitable for on-the-go consumers. The raw material for stick packaging contain paper, aluminum foil or synthetic which is an simple yielding material that can easily change its shape on the nature of the product.



By Application, the Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics segment are anticipated to be highest during the forecast period, where companies are coming up with more advanced natural and sophisticated formulations, which has, in turn, created a demand for packaging. Where, Multi-layered shield tubes with multiple barrier layers that used in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics offer complex formulas with the necessary shield to prevent the formulation from any contamination where these are widely used in pharmaceuticals. For instance, Aranow Packaging Machinery is an company specialised in the design and production of multilane packaging machinery for Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have high growth during the forecast period due to the rising middle-class population of the region, with high disposable income, and demand for on-the-go products. The response for stick packs is proposed to increase in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, India and Thailand.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Stick Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aluminium Foil

5.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

5.4 Metallized Polyester

5.5 Paper

5.6 Polyester

5.7 Polyethylene

5.8 Polypropylene

5.9 Standup Pouch

5.10 Cartons

5.11 Paperboat

5.12 Other Materials



6 Global Stick Packaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid Products

6.3 Semi Solid Products

6.4 Liquid Products



7 Global Stick Packaging Market, By Weight

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heavy Weight Applications

7.3 Medium Weight Applications

7.4 Less Weight Applications

7.5 Negligible Weight Applications



8 Global Stick Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

8.3 Nutraceuticals

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Consumer Goods

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Stick Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



Ball Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Amcor Limited

Huhtamaki OYJ

Mondi Group

Berry Global, Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

UDG Healthcare PLC

RPC Group Plc.

Alba Corporation

Winpak Ltd.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Fres-Co System Inc.

Tuboplast Ctl Group

Power Packaging, Inc. (DHL)

EXAIR Corporation

