Global Plastic Additives Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Usage of Additives in Medical and Agricultural Applications Fuelling Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastic Additives market accounted for $39.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026.



The market is majorly driven by factors such as growing consumption of plastics driven by the rising applications and increasing disposable earnings of the people from emerging economies. The affluent packaging application in emerging countries and increasing usage of additives in medical and agricultural applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as unpredictable prices of raw materials and stringent governmental regulations are hindering the market growth.



Plastic additives are chemicals added in a polymer to modify its properties. The polymers used in plastics are combined with monomeric units and are not in their pure form, but are harmless. The objective is to improve the processing characteristics and properties of plastics and to enhance performance. These monomers are known as plastic additives and can be classified as reinforcing fibres, coupling agents, stabilizers, colorants, fillers, processing aids, flame retardants, peroxides and antistatic agents. Plastic additives enable safe handling of the plastic during the manufacture of finished products. The stabilizing plastic additives are halogen stabilizers, ultraviolet absorbers, antioxidants and biological preservatives. Also, there are processing aids such as lubricants and flow controls.



Amongst Type, Plasticizers segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. The plastic additive market as it is extensively used to process polymers and is less expensive than other additives. They are usually combined with PVC or other polymers to impart unique physical and technological properties for use in various applications such as cable jacketing, floor & wall coverings, and coating fabrics.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic additives. The growing packaging industry coupled with the increased demand from the retail industry drives the market of plastic additives in the region. Polymer industries are witnessing high growth in developing nations such as India and Brazil due to their growing economies.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plastic Additives Market, By Plastic

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Engineering Plastic

5.2.1 Polyamides (PA)

5.2.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

5.2.3 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3 High Performance Plastics

5.3.1 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

5.3.2 Polyimide (PI)

5.3.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.4 Commodity Plastics

5.4.1 Polyethylene (PE)

5.4.2 Polystyrene (PS)

5.4.3 Polyphenylene Ethers (PPE)



6 Global Plastic Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flame Retardants

6.2.1 Aluminum Trihydroxide (ATH)

6.2.2 Brominated

6.2.3 Nitrogen

6.2.4 Phosphorus

6.2.5 Other Flame Retardants

6.3 Impact Modifiers

6.4 UV Stabilizers

6.5 Plasticizers

6.5.1 Non-Phthalates

6.5.2 Phthalates

6.5.2.1 High Phthalates

6.5.2.2 Low Phthalates

6.6 Antifog Additives

6.7 Flow Improvers

6.8 Lubricants

6.9 Pigment Wetting Agents

6.10 Processing Aids

6.11 Slip Additives

6.12 Stabilizers

6.12.1 Light Stabilizers

6.12.2 Heat Stabilizers

6.12.3 Antioxidants

6.13 Other Types

6.13.1 Nucleating Agents

6.13.2 Fillers

6.13.3 Blowing Agent

6.13.4 Antistatic Agents

6.13.5 Anti-Microbial



7 Global Plastic Additives Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processing Aids

7.3 Property Extenders

7.4 Property Modifiers



8 Global Plastic Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Construction

8.4 Consumer Goods

8.5 Packaging

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Plastic Additives Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



Adeka Corporation

Akzonobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Baerlocher Group

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Emerald Performance Materials

Evonik Industries AG

Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess AG

Milliken & Company

Plastics United Group

Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

Polyone

Sabo S.P.A.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fzvhw4/global_plastic?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.