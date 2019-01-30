Salisbury to Present at the 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ:SAL), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., will make a presentation at The 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum in Scottsdale, Arizona held on January 30-31, 2019.



Presentation slides are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under News & Market Information/Presentations.

About Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. Salisbury Bank offers a full complement of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Contact:

Peter Albero

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

860-435-9801 or palbero@salisburybank.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.