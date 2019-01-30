Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Drug Discovery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period



Some of the factors such as rise in drug discovery and development and rising usage of these drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases are driving the market growth. However, high costs of drugs are hindering the market growth.



Small molecule drug is a substance that can quickly enter the cells due to its low molecular weight. After entering the cells, it may affect the other molecules like proteins and may cause the cancer cells to die. There are two phases of developing new small molecule drugs. One is Drug discovery, and the other one is Drug development. Small molecule drugs are different from other drugs which have a large molecular weight. So, these targeted therapies are small-molecule drugs or small molecule inhibitors.



By Process Phase, lead optimization segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing strength, selectivity, or pharmacokinetic parameters, rising in cancer and other diseases encouraging investments in lead optimization.



Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing number of contract organizations for research and development. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the rising demands of its people, finally leading the market of North America.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Process Phase

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hit Generation and Selection

5.3 Lead Identification

5.4 Lead Optimization

5.5 Target Id/Validation



6 Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Therapeutic Area

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-Infective

6.3 Cardiovascular

6.4 Central Nervous System

6.5 Dermatology

6.6 Gastrointestinal

6.7 Immunological

6.8 Metabolic

6.9 Oncology

6.10 Orthopedics

6.11 Respiratory

6.12 Other Therapeutic Areas



7 Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

