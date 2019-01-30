There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,916 in the last 365 days.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

McKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be payable on February 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 562-9004
mhickox@ibtx.com		 Mark Haynie
Executive Vice President and General Counsel
(972) 562-9004
mhaynie@ibtx.com

Media:

Peggy Smolen
Senior Vice President Marketing & Communications
(972) 562-9004
psmolen@ibtx.com

Source: Independent Bank Group, Inc.

 

IB_Group_Logo.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.