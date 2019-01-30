Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

McKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

