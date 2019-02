i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after the Nasdaq market close.



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (323) 794-2588 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on February 14, 2019, through February 21, 2019, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 3699962.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com , and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $11.6 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018.

Contacts: Clay Whitson Scott Meriwether Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President - Finance (615) 988-9890 (615) 942-6175 cwhitson@i3verticals.com smeriwether@i3verticals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.