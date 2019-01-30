Qubole CEO Ashish Thusoo Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashish Thusoo, CEO and co-founder of Qubole , has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Born in the cloud, Qubole revolutionizes the way companies activate their data.



/EIN News/ -- Thusoo was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Ashish into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Thusoo has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Thusoo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am honored to be part of such an exclusive club of global technology leaders,” Thusoo said. “The Forbes Technology Council membership is great recognition for my journey in revolutionizing the big data industry with Qubole's cloud-native data platform. The availability of data and compute capacity on the cloud is fueling tremendous advancements, allowing our customers to use machine learning to identify new revenue opportunities, drive process efficiencies, or curtail risks. I’m excited to have a platform such as the Forbes Technology Council to share the Qubole story with the broader business community via Forbes.com.”

About Qubole

Qubole is revolutionizing the way companies activate their data--the process of putting data into active use across their organizations. With Qubole's cloud-native Data Platform for analytics and machine learning, companies exponentially activate petabytes of data faster, for everyone and any use case, while continuously lowering costs. Qubole overcomes the challenges of expanding users, use cases, and variety and volume of data while constrained by limited budgets and a global shortage of big data skills. Qubole's intelligent automation and self-service supercharge productivity, while workload-aware auto-scaling and real-time spot buying drive down compute costs dramatically. Qubole offers the only platform that delivers freedom of choice, eliminating legacy lock in--use any engine, any tool, and any cloud to match your company's needs. Qubole investors include CRV, Harmony Partners, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Singtel Innov8. For more information visit us online .

