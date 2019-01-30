Medias Klinikum’s Recently Results Reinforce and Extend the Positive Effects of Regional Chemotherapy for HN Cancer

Scheme of Carotid Artery Infusion via Jet-Port-Allround Catheters with Chemofiltration Logo Medias Klinikum GmbH & Co KG

Results from an ongoing phase-II-study of intra-arterial infusion chemotherapy for HN cancer published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology

BURGHAUSEN, GERMANY, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medias Klinikum GmbH & Co KG, a private hospital specialized in surgical oncology, focusing on the treatment of primary and metastatic solid tumors, announces the publication of an ongoing phase-II-study entitled Short-term intra-arterial infusion chemotherapy for head and neck cancer patients maintaining quality of life in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s00432-018-2784-4 ), that was conducted by Professor Dr. Karl R. Aigner, one of the world’s most experienced experts in the field of regional chemotherapy, and his group. In 1981, he developed the technique of isolated liver perfusion and was the first physician worldwide performing this method in humans using a heart-lung machine.This data was preceded by a study published in the World Journal of Surgical Oncology , (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12957-018-1404-8 ) and a poster presentation at the 38th Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology (abstract no. ESSO38-0290 in the Journal of the European Society of Surgical Oncology, EJSO) in Budapest this year.Commenting on the announcement, Professor Dr. Karl R. Aigner, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Medias Klinikum, said, “The standard head and neck cancer therapies, high-dose radiation accompanied by intravenous cisplatin chemotherapy, lead to satisfying tumor control rates but are often limited because of aggravating adverse effects. Dysphagia, tracheostomy, mucositis, weight loss, functional speech and hearing loss are common side-effects that often result from radiotherapy, increasing the risk of suicide for head and neck cancer survivors compared to other cancer incidences as reported by Green and Griffiths 2014; Anguiano et al. 2012; Misono et al. 2008 and Osazuwa-Peters et al. in 2016. While standard therapies are leading to improved tumor control rates, the problem of severe side-effects, however, not only remains but increases resulting in poor quality of life which is indeed the main reason for the increased suicide rates among HN cancer patients. The results obtained in this retrospective observational cohort study of 97 patients treated with short-term intra-arterial chemotherapy showed that this method not only generates high regional cytostatic concentrations but keeps systemic toxicity very low at the same time. With regard to the good survival rates and consistent quality of life with nearly no toxicity, the approach of short-term intra-arterial chemotherapy for HNC should be considered as a first option in a treatment protocol, even if survival rates with standard therapies are comparably good.In fact, it is an effective and well-tolerated treatment modality with significant results in terms of long-term tumor control and particularly quality of life (QoL).About Medias Klinikum, Department of Surgical OncologyMedias Klinikum is a private clinic located in Burghausen (Bavaria), Germany specialized in regional chemotherapy (RCT), a targeted treatment modality for primary and metastatic tumors that generates high locoregional drug exposure and is less toxic. Looking back at 40 years of expertise in this special field of surgical oncology, Prof. Dr. med. Aigner, the medical director of the clinic, is one of the world’s most experienced experts in this treatment method. He has given numerous lectures on RCT and performed guest operations in the most renowned institutions in the USA, Japan, China, Israel, Egypt, Australia and a number of other countries. In 1981, Professor Aigner developed a technique for performing the first isolated liver perfusion in humans using a heart-lung machine, and over subsequent years a variety of additional surgical procedures and specialized catheters for isolated therapy of organs and parts of the body, including the treatment of pancreatic carcinoma.



