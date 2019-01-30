Dr. Brian Briggs Now Offering Spinal Decompression at Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brian Briggs, a chiropractor at Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center, announced the recent addition of non-surgical spinal decompression to his chiropractic care services. This procedure, involves the manipulation of the patient's spine, providing relief for back pain due to a range of spinal disorders, which can include degenerative disc disease, sciatica, herniated disc, spinal stenosis, facet syndrome, and post-surgical pain and discomfort. Spinal decompression is usually extended in conjunction with other chiropractic techniques. The treatment is quick, easy and pain-free.



/EIN News/ -- It becomes a treatment option at Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center only after Dr. Briggs has carefully listened to the patient's symptoms, taken a full medical history and administered imagery and other diagnostic tests to rule out other causes of the chronic or acute back pain.

When the therapy has been prescribed, it commences with the patient laying down on a treatment table and being fitted into a motorized harness at the hips that gently manipulates and stretches the spine. The duration of the activation and the frequency of treatment varies depending on the condition and severity of the spinal disorder.

Non-surgical spinal decompression is delivered through the motion of the motorized device attached to the treatment table. The action can bring about the retraction of herniated or bulging discs, and take pressure off of pinched nerves along the spine and gently shift other spinal structures. This allows oxygen, water, and nutrient-enriched fluids to enter and soothe the affected regions, bringing pain relief and often long-term healing to painful disorders.

“I’m proud to be able to add this valuable treatment option to the chiropractic care services I offer,” said Dr. Briggs. “I see it as another important tool for providing back and neck pain relief without the need for surgery or potentially dangerous drug therapies. I have seen spinal decompression garnering quick results and making a dramatic difference in the lives of so many afflicted patients.”

Other restorative methods employed at Dr. Briggs’ clinical practice include manual adjustments, acoustic compression therapies, corrective exercises, and nutritional support.

Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center at 7391 Brandt Pike, Suite C in Huber Heights, Ohio, is a holistic healing center offering non-invasive, medicine-free chiropractic care for patients of all ages and physical conditions. In addition to spinal decompression, Dr. Briggs offers treatments for work injuries, headaches and migraines, whiplash and car accident spinal and neck injuries, chronic lower back pain, fibromyalgia, sciatica, and other degenerative conditions and injuries.

“Call us and let us explore whether non-invasive spinal decompression is the right treatment course for your condition,” said Dr. Briggs.

His office can be reached and an appointment scheduled at 937-236-1705.



