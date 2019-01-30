Vector Announces Integration of the VectorCAST Test Automation Platform and GrammaTech CodeSonar

With the release of the VectorCAST integration with CodeSonar, software development organizations can quickly and easily analyze and validate source code – identifying serious vulnerabilities or bugs that cause system failures, poor reliability, system breaches, or unsafe conditions.

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrammaTech’s CodeSonar is a source code and binary code analysis tool that performs advanced, whole-program, interprocedural static analysis on both source code and binary libraries. By analyzing both source code and libraries, CodeSonar enables development teams to analyze complete applications, eliminating the most costly and hard-to-find defects early in the software development life cycle.



Figure 1: CodeSonar Analysis Results Integrated with VectorCAST. Image rights: Vector





The integration of CodeSonar into VectorCAST makes it easier for Development and QA teams to focus test efforts on areas most susceptible to errors. CodeSonar provides additional guidance through quality metrics such as static analysis warnings as well as code complexity measurements that can be used to optimize the testing process and allows organizations to produce high quality code with improved efficiency.

The VectorCAST for CodeSonar integration also eases regulatory compliance by reducing the amount of time and effort spent generating information required to meet industry regulations such as MISRA C:2012, DO-178B/C, and ISO 26262.

"The product team at GrammaTech really understands the issues with developing high integrity software,” said Jeffrey Fortin, Product Manager at Vector. “They have found innovative ways to detect problems early on and to provide the tools to solve the problems efficiently. The quality metrics that CodeSonar provides are a perfect complement to the VectorCAST test automation platform.”

“Many teams struggle with automating testing, especially when developing safety and security critical software,” said Mark Hermeling, Senior Director of Product Marketing at GrammaTech. “VectorCAST enables test-driven development, which is a key capability in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Taken together, VectorCAST and CodeSonar allow a development team to find more defects earlier in the SDLC, saving time and cost.”

About the Vector Group:

Vector Informatik is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 2,000 people with sales of EUR 518 million in 2017. With its headquarter in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech's advanced static analysis tools are used by software developers worldwide, spanning a myriad of embedded software industries including avionics, government, medical, military, industrial control, and other applications where reliability and security are paramount. Originally developed within Cornell University, GrammaTech is now a leading research center for software security and a commercial vendor of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions. With both static and dynamic analysis tools that analyze source code as well as binary executables, GrammaTech continues to advance the science of superior software analysis, providing technology for developers to produce safer software. For more information, visit www.grammatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

