Global Fly Ash Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, 2017-2026

Global Fly Ash market accounted for $2.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing the focus on infrastructure and road paving, rapid expansion in the construction industry and endorsement of fly ash by governments in a variety of regions are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, harmful properties of fly ash and declining utilization of thermal power in the energy mix are hampering the market. Ecological-friendly construction product provides ample opportunity for the growth of the market.



Fly ash is a kind of pozzolan formed by the flaming of pulverized coal. The fly ash is a fine nebulous dust affluent in alumina and silica generated through a separation process such as electrostatic, mechanical etc. The fly ash is a major substance in the construction industry and used as an admixture.



By type, Class F fly ash segment is experiencing considerable market growth owing to its extreme usage in mass concrete and high strength mixes. It is also applicable for concreting in summer as it moderates heat grows during concrete curing. The class is expected to grow due to the wide usage of fly ash in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and Germany. This is the outcome of the rising focus of governments of the countries to augment consumption of fly ash for ecological reasons.



Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the market during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is due to rapid industrialization and urbanization which is taking place across the regions, rising demand for better infrastructure and ease of fly ash use due to a large number of electricity generation plants are contributing to the expansion of the market.



5 Global Fly Ash Market, By Type

5.2 Class C

5.3 Class F

5.4 Other Types



6 Global Fly Ash Market, By Source Type

6.2 Landfill/Pond

6.3 Power Plants

6.3.1 Chemical Composition

6.3.2 Uniformity

6.3.3 Loss of Ignition (LOI)

6.3.4 Fineness



7 Global Fly Ash Market, By Application

7.2 Bricks & Blocks

7.3 Agriculture

7.4 Mining

7.5 Structural Fills

7.6 Road Construction

7.7 Water Treatment

7.8 Portland Cement & Concrete

7.9 Decorative Glass

7.10 Other Applications

7.10.1 Flowable Fills

7.10.2 Waste Management

7.10.3 Chemicals



8 Global Fly Ash Market, By Geography

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



Boral Ltd.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Waste Management, Inc.

Charah, LLC

Cement Australia Pty Limited

Salt River Materials Group

Ashtech (India) Private Limited

Tarmac Holdings Limited (A Subsidiary of CRH Plc.)

SCB International Materials, Inc.

Titan America LLC

