Elliott Davis’ Cybersecurity Group Forges Partnership With Nozomi Networks

Relationship bolsters the practice’s ability to serve clients in industrial-based industries

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliott Davis, a leading business solutions firm with nine offices across the Southeast, announces that the company’s Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity practice has established a partnership with Nozomi Networks, the leader in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility. The agreement allows Elliott Davis to leverage Nozomi Networks’ industrial control systems (ICS) capabilities for clients in the manufacturing, energy, mining, transportation and utilities industries to actively monitor and secure their operational technology (OT) networks.



/EIN News/ -- “With the advancement of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the attack surface for cybercriminals is expanding and putting more companies at risk,” says Jimmy Buddenberg, director of Elliott Davis’ Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity practice. “The first step to better cybersecurity—particularly in industrial facilities, which often don’t have up-to-date lists of assets or network diagrams—is better visibility of OT infrastructure. The Elliott Davis/Nozomi Networks partnership provides a turnkey solution to quickly achieve that visibility and implement best-in-class threat detection.”

Designed specifically for ICS and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) environments, SCADAguardian provides real-time cybersecurity and operational visibility by detecting cyberattacks and process anomalies. Up-to-the-minute visualization of a company’s industrial network, including its components, connections and topology, allows companies to integrate their OT and IT (information technology) network monitoring with existing SIEM (security information and event management) solutions. This, in turn, enables internal IT and OT teams to focus on preempting or mitigating issues that could impact security or availability.

“Elliott Davis has a deeply established reputation of trust and a proven track with companies across the Southeast,” says Chet Namboodri, vice president of Alliances and Business Development for Nozomi Networks. “Their trusted advisor role and consultative solution delivery expertise compliments the technology advantages, OT insights and cybersecurity enablement that Nozomi Networks delivers. Our combined strengths provide a value proposition to an impressive base of customers who are turning to the firm to overcome industrial cyber threats that companies face today.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cybersecurity, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cybersecurity, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today, Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. Visit www.nozominetworks.com for more information.

About Elliott Davis LLC

Elliott Davis, LLC is a leading business solutions firm offering a full spectrum of services in the areas of tax, comprehensive assurance, and consulting services to diverse businesses, organizations and individuals. With a network of more than 700 forward-thinking professionals in major U.S. markets and alliance resources across the globe, the organization ranks among the Top 40 and fastest-growing accounting firms in the United States. Elliott Davis has been providing innovative solutions since its founding in 1920. Visit elliottdavis.com for more information.

Contact: Jack Bacot, Chief Marketing Officer

jack.bacot@elliottdavis.com



