Aislelabs Announces Partnership with Fortinet

Aislelabs is excited to announce they have partnered with WiFi hardware provider and cybersecurity experts Fortinet

Aislelabs now allows businesses to easily secure their brand as they attract new customers in their marketing efforts and understand customer behaviour. With direct Fortinet integration with several models of WiFi APs and controllers, customers can leverage the proprietary security fabric technology which provides exceptional security and performance.

Cloud-managed WiFi is growing at an accelerated rate and has become the number one fastest growing segment of the WiFi infrastructure market. Fortinet builds secure network, appliances, and content security for organizations providing simple and intuitive connective experiences for end users. Aislelabs is able to harnesses the power of this security fabric to add another layer of protection to customer data using their enterprise-grade WiFi marketing and location analytics platform.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.

About Fortinet: Fortinet provides top-rated network and content security, as well as secure access products that share intelligence and work together to form a cooperative fabric. Their unique security fabric combines Security Processors, an intuitive operating system, and applied threat intelligence to give proven security, exceptional performance, and better visibility and control – while providing easier administration.

