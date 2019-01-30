Global Mobile Wallet Market Report 2017-2018 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallet - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobile Wallet market accounted for $880.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,352.15 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2017 to 2026.



The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However, factors such as investment and deployment issues are restraining the market growth.



Mobile wallet is a digital form of debit card, credit card, or prepaid card information on mobile devices used for sending or receiving payment and to do online money transaction. Mobile wallet can give another method for physical plastic card to make fast purchase through mobile apps. They are tremendously suitable for regular payments such as utility bill payments, groceries etc., and has gained extensive popularity in a variety of sectors such as retail, utilities, telecom, and transportation, among others.



Amongst Application, retail segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the retail segment can be attributed to the rising number of retail stores across the globe and the demand for convenient transactions.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global market during predicted period. This growth in the market in the Asia Pacific countries is due to the declining smartphone prices. The demonetization in India has led to the fast acceptance of mobile wallet payment modes which rising the per day transactions by tenfold.



