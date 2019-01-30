The Marquie Group Establishes CBD Educational Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Beauty Expert Jacquie Carter Forming Panel of Experts in the CBD Community

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Radio syndication and health/wellness company, The Marquie Group™, formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), today announced the formation of an Educational Advisory Board headed by world renown beauty expert Jacquie Carter, President, and Founder of The Marquie Group.

The mission of the Board will be to evaluate and understand the CBD industry from all sides of the business to create a foundation for The Marquie Group Educational Platform. Developing a multi-media driven strategy will ensure that consumers understand the benefits of CBD across multiple channels. In addition, the knowledge of CBD farming practices and production from soil-to-oil will also be beneficial when evaluating products and their applications.

During her nearly two decades’ long career at Herbalife Nutrition as the Director of Worldwide Training and Education, Ms. Carter doubled as the Chairman of the Worldwide Outer Nutrition Advisory Board representing 93 countries, where she was responsible for selecting members and training them on corporate philosophies and training content.

“All CBD is not created equal,” says Ms. Carter, “and the vast differences in quality and product positioning is harmful to the consumer. We intend to provide the public with as much factual information as possible while busting the myths and exposing the pitfalls.” Ms. Carter added, “I’m currently researching the best educational platforms, and partners available to us in the CBD community, to further enhance my knowledge and expertise and form a world-class Advisory Board for the benefit of our customers and shareholders.”

Jacquie was recently invited to attend an invitation-only event designed for direct selling executives interested in CBD. The “CBD Symposium” is being presented by SUCCESS Partners , thirty-plus-year proponents of the direct selling industry who see game-changing potential with CBD products throughout the industry.

Ms. Carter was also invited to attend The CBD Training Academy , which offers a global platform of education that allows for one on one interaction with experts, colleagues, marketing professionals and leaders in the CBD industry who share their proven strategies and business building ideas through a worldwide network. The CBD Training Academy offers certification programs as well as other industry educational courses to educate on medical science, clinical studies, dosing methods, finance marketing and more.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc ., owns and operates two businesses:

Music of Your Life, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio network broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and;

Whim and a Dare , led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter, is a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low-energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Products planned for a 2019 launch include “Whim™”, CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and beauty and wellness drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries Marc Angell, CEO 800-351-3021 marc@musicofyourlife.com



