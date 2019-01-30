Phenom People Launches Phenom Bot and Phenom Bot Plus for Automating the Recruitment Process

Conversational AI enables talent acquisition to source, deliver jobs, screen, schedule interviews and answer candidate questions

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the global leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), today announced Phenom Bot and Phenom Bot Plus, enabling real-time candidate messaging to engage with active and passive job seekers. Powered by conversational AI and available on Phenom Career Sites, talent acquisition teams can now use bot technology to provide increased personalization, while automating the qualification process, interview scheduling and answering candidates’ most frequently asked questions. This automation enables TA teams to spend quality time with candidates and less time in the crux of administrative tasks. Phenom Bot and Phenom Bot Plus are available now.

/EIN News/ -- “Conversational bots are leaving their mark on all aspects of life — talent acquisition and talent management are no exceptions,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom People. “For our industry, conversational bots are having the highest impact by enabling recruiters to automate the most time-consuming tasks. This allows for more meaningful, personal connections that candidates desire. The byproduct is stronger candidate experiences with personalization and immediate job search and apply functionality.”

The world of attracting, engaging, converting and retaining talent has changed. In parallel with the evolution of how people buy and consume, the way people apply to jobs and engage with employers has also shifted in the last decade. Candidates now expect customization and immediate correspondence across their candidate journey, from first look to the first day. Conversational AI is a response to this shift. Talent acquisition teams are finding new ways to engage with candidates and amplify the candidate recruitment experience.

Through greeting, engaging and asking the candidate questions about their career preferences, the Phenom Bot builds the candidate profile and delivers personalized job recommendations, all while enabling the job search and application process directly with a bot.

For the first time, recruitment teams can utilize Phenom Bot Plus, which offloads the time constraints of aggregating candidate’s work qualifications, coordinating calendars and answering candidate questions. Eliminating these functions puts quality applications in hand faster and allows for more facetime between recruiter and candidate.

Phenom Bot includes:

Sourcing to fuel the talent funnel with quality candidates. Phenom Bot greets candidates on the career site with automated messages, asks candidate questions to learn more about their needs and personalizes the entire conversation based on the responses.

to fuel the talent funnel with quality candidates. Phenom Bot greets candidates on the career site with automated messages, asks candidate questions to learn more about their needs and personalizes the entire conversation based on the responses. Job Search and Apply to match the right candidate with the right job. Candidates searching for jobs within the bot will receive personalized job recommendations, where they can apply directly to the position.

Phenom Bot Plus includes:

Screening to qualify talent before the first recruiter interaction . Phenom Bot Plus qualifies candidates with knockout questions that determine if the candidate has the necessary job requirements and arranges next steps to boost recruiter efficiency.

to qualify talent before the first recruiter interaction Phenom Bot Plus qualifies candidates with knockout questions that determine if the candidate has the necessary job requirements and arranges next steps to boost recruiter efficiency. Scheduling to arrange interviews. Candidates who successfully meet the criteria for a job are offered time slots for an initial phone interview. Within the Phenom candidate relationship management platform, candidates will be automatically assigned to the recruiter who owns the job.

to arrange interviews. Candidates who successfully meet the criteria for a job are offered time slots for an initial phone interview. Within the Phenom candidate relationship management platform, candidates will be automatically assigned to the recruiter who owns the job. Candidate FAQ to deliver quick answers to the most pressing questions. Candidates can ask Phenom Bot questions and get automated responses from an FAQ depository. Using Phenom’s smart technology, the bot will identify the intent of the candidate's question in order to deliver the right response.



Phenom Bot produces higher recruiter productivity than other career site conversational bots as it automates the candidate lifecycle. When the right candidates are moved along early in the apply process, the most qualified talent surfaces and becomes a new hire faster. According to an Aptitude Research study, organizations who use bots to communicate with talent saw the time to fill metric improve 90% of the time. With Phenom Bot, talent acquisition teams will experience higher quality and quantity in their talent pools in shorter time frames, solidifying an advantage in the war for top talent.

Phenom People delivers TRM, a single platform for Career Sites, CRM, CMS, Conversational Bot, Internal Mobility & Referral Application, Talent Analytics and AI. Serving some of the largest organizations in the world, Phenom’s TRM platform eliminates multiple point solutions, reduces cost and increases ROI for talent acquisition and talent management.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is redefining what it means to search for a job and recruit top talent. We are the global leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), empowering talent acquisition and management teams to discover, engage and retain talent through a single platform approach. Our platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI) which drives personalization, automation and accuracy for all of the stakeholders in the talent lifecycle. We believe people should be happy and inspired by their jobs – just as we are. That simple belief fuels our collective desire to fundamentally transform talent acquisition.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.

