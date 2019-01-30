Sophos Adds Predictive Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to Sophos Home Premium for PC

Sophos Home Free and Sophos Home Premium for both PC and Mac users can now schedule scans, and quarantine suspicious files

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced the latest version of Sophos Home Premium for PC with predictive artificial intelligence malware detection. Leveraging the same AI technology built into Sophos’ enterprise security products used around the globe, Sophos Home Premium for PC can detect and block both known and unknown malware before it executes. In addition to predictive AI, Sophos Home Premium for PC includes new real-time protection against application and OS exploits and stops cybercriminals from controlling trusted apps, abusing unpatched vulnerabilities to gain access to a system, or stealing credentials. With these new features, plus the advanced anti-ransomware capabilities and other protections already included, Sophos Home Premium for PC protects against the widest range of constant and always evolving cyber threats.



/EIN News/ -- “Over the past year, more than a third of Sophos Home Premium users have had at least one malware attack blocked and nearly a quarter have been protected from an exploit-based attack,” said John Shier, senior security expert at Sophos. “As cybercriminals’ attack methods have become more sophisticated, consumers just as much as businesses, need cybersecurity solutions that stay a step ahead with advanced and proactive defenses. By providing the same artificial intelligence technology offered in Sophos business products, we are bringing an unparalleled level of cybersecurity to consumers at home.”

Additional updates for all Sophos Home products

Sophos Home Premium and Sophos Home Free products for both PC and Mac now incorporate new features including:

Scheduled Scan – Users can now setup and administer scheduled file system scans for customized protection

More advanced users can now reconcile true and false positive file detections UI Enhancements – Updates to the user interface make it easier to manage multiple devices’ security from a single, simple web browser whether they’re in the same house or in another country

“Since the launch of Sophos Home Premium in February 2018, Sophos has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers looking for business-grade PC and Mac security to protect themselves and their families at home,” said Dean Mekkawy, product manager at Sophos. “Consumers today need a personalized mix of protection for their diverse home devices, tailored to the different and unique security needs for PCs and Macs. The latest versions of Sophos Home Premium deliver the highest levels of protection against the most prevalent threats affecting their devices.”

New Sophos Home Security Center

To keep consumers up to date on all of the latest cybersecurity threats, all Sophos Home customers will also now have access to the Sophos Home Security Center . The cybersecurity knowledge base will serve as a resource for all users to better understand how to protect themselves. The Security Center will include a glossary of common cybersecurity terms as well as educational articles on prevalent threats such as ransomware and phishing. Check out some of those articles here:

Sophos Home customers are also encouraged to subscribe to the news channel Naked Security by Sophos , where the latest security news is presented in a simple to understand format, with tips and advice for staying secure online.

Pricing and Availability

Sophos Home Premium has an MSRP of $60 for use on up to 10 computers - Mac and PC - for 12 months. Support is included via online community, email, and chat for the duration of the subscription.

Sophos Home Premium is available to download today, and a free 30-day trial of Sophos Home Premium can be accessed through the new Sophos Home website. Please visit https://home.sophos.com/ for more details and check out the new Sophos Home Security Center .

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com .

