Former Cyber Incident Response Director Joins FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity Practice

Jordan Rae Kelly Brings Cybersecurity Expertise from the U.S. National Security Council and FBI

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jordan Rae Kelly , former Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council and Chief of Staff for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (“FBI”) Cyber Division, has joined the firm’s Cybersecurity practice as a Senior Managing Director.



/EIN News/ -- Ms. Kelly, who will be based in Washington, D.C., most recently served as a senior cybersecurity policy advisor to the Trump administration. In this role, she was responsible for coordinating national cyber incident response and managing zero-day exploits. She also co-authored and contributed to the National Cyber Strategy released in September 2018 and led the U.S. government policy process on encryption.

The Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting leverages experts from across the firm to provide clients with a holistic approach to cybersecurity to help harden their defenses, rapidly and precisely hunt threats, respond to crises, and sustainably rebuild their operations and reputation after an incident. Ms. Kelly will assist corporate and government clients with cyber resilience, incident response and investigations, and remediation services.

“Jordan is an established leader with extensive experience working across U.S. government agencies to implement policies and protect our nation from cyber threats,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “FTI Consulting’s comprehensive cybersecurity offering is supported by cutting-edge, intelligence-led capabilities that help build a safer future, and Jordan’s expertise further enhances our ability to help our clients prepare for, mitigate and respond to even the most malicious cyber threats.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Kelly said, “We live in a period of unprecedented digital interconnectedness and vulnerability. I am excited to bring my experience combatting cyber threats in the U.S. government to FTI Consulting’s team of experts and help clients navigate today’s increasingly dynamic cyber threat landscape.”

Before joining the National Security Council in 2017, Ms. Kelly served as Chief of Staff in the FBI’s Cyber Division, where she managed daily operations and strategic and policy planning for the FBI’s national cyber program. Prior to her 10-year tenure at the FBI, Ms. Kelly was a clerk in the Office of General Counsel at the Y-12 National Security Complex, a Department of Energy facility in Tennessee.

Ms. Kelly received a B.A. from Wake Forest University and a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

